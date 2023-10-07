“Never finished”, “Insanely stepped up” – Fans salute under-fire Manchester United star for decisive performance in Brentford win

Manchester United fans showered their love on embattled defender Harry Maguire for his impressive performance in the comeback 2-1 Premier League home win over Brentford on Saturday, October 7.

The struggling Red Devils were jolted early, as Jensen fired Brentford in front after 26 minutes. Just when it looked like Erik ten Hag's side would slump to their third straight home defeat for the first time since 1977, midfielder Scott McTominay saved the team's blushes.

The Scot had only come on with three minutes of regulation time remaining but made a huge impact. After Kristoffer Ajer messed up a clearance in the third minute of stoppage time, McTominay scored the equaliser, but he wasn't done yet.

Four minutes later, McTominay latched on to a Maguire flick-on as United returned to winning ways in the most United of ways. The Englishman centre-back, making a rare start with Jonny Evans in central defense, was one of the hosts' bright lights.

Apart from his all-important assist for the winner, Maguire also made two interceptions, had 68 touches of the ball, made 56/62 passes and 10/12 balls, and created one big chance.

Unsurprisingly, that enthused fans, with one sarcastically taking a dig at the United defender's detractors, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Giving an assist for the winning goal won’t be talked about cos they expected him to score an own goal. Maguire’s never finished!"

Another chimed in:

"Bro has insanely stepped up his game! Hats off, Harry Maguire!"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Despite the win over Brentford, United (12) remained 10th in the standings but only four behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

"Two goals at the death was incredible" - Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer and was close to leaving Manchester United. However, he stayed put despite falling down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

The 26-year-old has played only six times across competitions - starting thrice - and has had only 206 minutes of cumulative game time this season. However, he did the star turn on Saturday, helping Manchester United snatch victory from the jaws of certain defeat.

A thrilled McTominay told PLP (via BBC) that he was 'just happy' to contribute to his team's win and show fans his worth. The Scot elaborated on his cameo at Old Trafford:

"That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it."

It remains to be seen if McTominay has done enough to start the next game as Old Trafford experienced another injury-time win.