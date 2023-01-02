“Never gets a start”, “I don’t get it” – Liverpool fans furious as 27-year-old star is named on bench for Brentford game

Liverpool fans are unhappy with midfielder Naby Keita being named on the bench for their Premier League clash at Brentford on Monday (January 2).

The Guinean midfielder has struggled with injuries this season and has only seen 76 minutes of action across competitions. However, he returned to make substitute appearances in all three of the Reds' games after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Many expected him to start for the Brentford game at the Gtech Community Stadium. However, manager Jurgen Klopp chose to go with the midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott.

They start in front of a back four of Virgil van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas. Liverpool's front three comprise Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez.

Many Reds fans, though, are disappointed to see Keita on the bench and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. Here are some of their reactions:

Liverpool FC @LFC



#BRELIV Our first line-up of the year is in Our first line-up of the year is in 📋👊 #BRELIV

Mats 🇳🇴 @_Mats2408 @LFC there is no way Elliott should be starting over Naby in midfield @LFC there is no way Elliott should be starting over Naby in midfield

‘ @lfcxcathal Liverpool FC @LFC



#BRELIV Our first line-up of the year is in Our first line-up of the year is in 📋👊 #BRELIV Good team but thought Naby deserved a start after his cameo against Leicester twitter.com/lfc/status/160… Good team but thought Naby deserved a start after his cameo against Leicester twitter.com/lfc/status/160…

Keita, 27, joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2018. He has played 120 games for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

He has arguably failed to create a big impact at the club and has also been plagued by injuries. The Guinean midfielder's contract expires in the summer, and reports suggest that Liverpool might not offer him an extension.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on contract expiration of Naby Keita and others

Besides Keita, the contracts of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino are set to expire in the summer. Speaking about their potential departure, Klopp said (via Eurosport):

“Nobody came to me and asked if he can leave. If that should be the case, then I would listen because the last thing I would want to do was to force someone to stay at Liverpool. But again, nobody came yet.”

The Reds have been linked with multiple midfielders recently, including Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

It's no news that they need reinforcements in midfield after their underwhelming performances this season. With Jordan Henderson and Milner ageing and Fabinho being inconsistent, the club need to address this area of the pitch. Hence, Keita could be one to make way if the club do sign midfielders in the summer.

The Merseysiders are sixth in the Premier League, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal, after 16 games.

Poll : 0 votes