“Never really seems comfortable” - Theo Walcott highlights Arsenal star as weakness in Gunners’ line-up in win over Brighton

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has highlighted Oleksandr Zinchenko as a weakness in the Gunners' starting XI. Mikel Arteta's side overtook Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, April 6.

Arsenal have been exceptional defensively this season, having kept a total of 14 clean sheets in the Premier League already. However, Walcott claimed that Zinchenko leaves the London giants exposed at the back.

Walcott insisted that the Ukraine international did not have the most convincing coming up against Brighton's Simon Adingra. Walcott was quoted as saying by Football.London:

“They are doing really well at isolating Zinchenko on one-on-one situations. I would have to say that Adingra, at times, is getting himself into some fantastic positions.”

“You can see he is isolated one-v-one here, Zinchenko, and never really seems comfortable going back toward his goal. I almost feel like he (Adingra) runs out of ideas or overcomplicates it,” he added.

Zinchenko has been a key player under Mikel Arteta following his £32 million switch from Manchester City in 2022. The Ukrainian has so far made 64 appearances for Arsenal, scoring twice and providing four clean sheets.

Before his switch to the Emirates, Zinchenko won 10 trophies during his time at Manchester City, including four Premier League titles.

Mikel Arteta hails key player following Arsenal's 3-0 win against Brighton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Kai Havertz following his side's 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. The Germany international played a pivotal role in helping the Gunners secure all three points against Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the spot before Havertz doubled the lead in the second half. The former Chelsea star turned provider for the third goal setting up Leandro Trossard.

In the post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was quite naturally ecstatic with the 24-year-old, saying:

"He’s certainly having a huge impact on the team. I think his overall performances have been really good and now his numbers in terms of goal contributions, are really, really high. He needs to maintain that level, I think the understanding between the attacking players today was superb - I think they had real purpose and connection, and a lot of clarity to attack against them, and we created many chances."

"He's got some fantastic players around him. We have tried to create the right environment for him which I think is very important for any player. We have given him confidence, I think hopefully we've given the love that he needs. And after, he has the appreciation from the rest of the players and the staff at the club and now, our supporters for sure," he added.

Following a rather slow start to life at Arsenal, Havertz has established himself as a key player under Arteta. The versatile midfielder has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 42 appearances across competitions this season.

Poll : Will Zinchenko start for Arsenal in Champions League quarterfinal Yes No 0 votes View Discussion