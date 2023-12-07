"Never step foot near my club again" - Chelsea fans call out star for his 'shocking' performance in 2-1 loss to Manchester United

Chelsea had another forgettable performance as they meekly fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Wednesday (6 December). Some fans were unhappy with the way the Blues played at Old Trafford, and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was one of those who received the most stick.

Manchester United and Chelsea both knew the importance of the match, as a win here would have acted as a springboard for the festive period. The Red Devils came into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss against Newcastle United, while Chelsea recorded just two wins in their last six league games.

Chelsea had goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to thank for not conceding in the opening seven minutes, as he pulled off a penalty save to deny Bruno Fernandes. Things went downhill from there for Mauricio Pochettino's side as the Red Devils began to impose their dominance at home.

Midfielder Scott McTominay was at the double for the Red Devils but could have scored more against a backline that looked to be all over the place. Many Blues fans blamed Sanchez for his side's failings as his passing was poor under pressure and he often gave away possession.

The fans took to X to voice their opinions on the Spaniard, who joined in a £25 million deal from Brighton in the summer. One wrote:

"Robert Sanchez too never step foot near my club again"

Another added:

"Robert Sanchez is the worst keeper we’ve had in my lifetime. Shocking all over"

Here are a few other reactions from fans on X:

Robert Sanchez was vital for his side in the match, making seven saves. His distribution was a different discourse entirely, as he often gave the ball away, inviting pressure as he did.

Sanchez could, however, do nothing about the two goals scored by the opposition. McTominay's first goal was placed neatly into the bottom right corner while the second was a header from point-blank range.

Chelsea's woes continue after Manchester United

This season, consistency has been the biggest problem for Chelsea, with the players struggling to replicate quality showings. These common failings were on display in the match against Manchester United once more.

Chelsea players seemingly had very little chemistry on the pitch and only managed to score thanks to a moment of quality from Cole Palmer. The Blues looked disjointed at both ends of the pitch, failing to convert possession into meaningful chances.

Despite having 55% possession, they could only muster a third of Manchester United's nine shots on target. The Blues remain in 10th place in the league standings following the defeat, with just 19 points from 15 matches.

Their next task is an away league game against Everton on 10 December. The west London giants have won consecutive league games just once this season and haven't kept a Premier League clean sheet in over two months.