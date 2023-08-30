"Never thought I'd see this day", " I no longer recognise my club" - Chelsea fans react as 23-year-old star captains side against Wimbledon

Conor Gallagher has been named Chelsea's captain for the EFL Cup second round clash against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday (April 30). Fans on Twitter are in disbelief on seeing the lineup.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino has opted against naming his biggest stars in the starting lineup.

Robert Sanchez starts between the sticks. Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Bashir Humphreys and Marc Cucurella are the four defenders. Diego Moreira and Ian Maatsen are on the wings, while Gallagher and Lesley Ugocukwu start at the heart of midfield. Mason Burstow partners Noni Madueke in attack.

Gallagher, an academy product of the Blues, made his senior debut for the club last season. He has made 48 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a summer move away from the west London side, with Brighton interested. Hence, fans are shocked to see the midfielder being named the captain.

One reacted in disbelief, tweeting:

"First Chilwell, now Gallagher, I no longer recognise my club…"

Another commented:

"Galladog Captain????? Never thought I’d see this day."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Mauricio Pochettino spoke about Chelsea's starting XI ahead of Wimbledon clash

Mauricio Pochettino told Chelsea's official media ahead of the Wimbledon clash that he won't field his strongest XI for the Carabao Cup clash due to various reasons.

The Argentine, though, refused to use that as an excuse for his team not to win the game and proceed to the next round. He said ahead of the showdown (via the Blues' website):

"The circumstances at the moment, we cannot field our best starting 11, for different reasons, but we have the players that we need to beat Wimbledon tonight.

"With the players who are going to be involved in the squad, there is no excuse not to be better than Wimbledon and win the game and be in the next round of the Carabao Cup."

Chelsea still have a few talented players like Sanchez, Disasi, Gallagher and Madueke in the lineup against Wimbledon. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Pochettino's team fare against the Ligue 2 side.