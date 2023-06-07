"Newcastle pro max", "Looks like a Rugby jersey" - Manchester United fans react as leaked image of 'horrid' away kit emerges

Manchester United fans are not fond of their new away kit which has been leaked.

The Red Devils' new away shirt has been leaked by Footy Headlines and it is an interesting one. It is a green and white striped jersey with red pinstripes in the middle of the white. The club's logo is white, stepping away from its traditional red and yellow colors.

It holds comparisons to the home kit of Brazilian side Palmeiras and Manchester United do boast several Selecao stars. Casemiro, Antony, and Fred all ply their trade for Erik ten Hag's side.

The kit is manufactured by Adidas but it hasn't been officially released yet. It is a complete contrast from the usual kits the Red Devils are handed but that isn't a good thing according to fans.

The majority of the Old Trafford faithful already dislike the club's front-of-shirt sponsor: Team Viewer. This sits loud and proud in the middle of the leaked-away shirt in bold white.

Ten Hag will hope that the new away kit brings his men luck next season as they make their return to Champions League football. The Red Devils finished third in the league and won their first trophy in six years by winning the Carabao Cup.

However, fans are already taking aim at Manchester United's away kit for next season. One fan has compared it to their top-four rivals Newcastle United's home shirt:

"Lol newcatle pro max."

Another fan thinks the Red Devils should be playing rugby rather than football in the shirt:

"Looks like a Rugby jersey tbh."

Another fan simply responded:

"Horrid."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the questionable choice of away kit that the Old Trafford giants will seemingly be wearing next season:

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to make further progress following his debut campaign

Erik ten Hag wants the Red Devils to push on.

Manchester United appointed Ten Hag on a three-year deal last May with the Dutch tactician leaving Ajax to head to Old Trafford. He arrived in the North East at a time when the Red Devils were in dire need of rejuvenation.

The 13-time Premier League winners finished the 2021-22 campaign sixth in the league and trophyless. Ten Hag was tasked with propelling United back into the top four and he accomplished this. He also ended the club's six-year wait for a trophy.

However, Ten Hag isn't resting on his laurels following an impressive first season at Old Trafford. He has demanded that his side make further progress alluding to the summer, saying (via Manchester United's official website):

“[Our 2022/23 success] creates expectations, but we have to do better and we have to make progress during the summer. That means we have to demand much more from the players."

Ten Hag's side ended the season disappointingly after a 2-1 defeat to neighbors Manchester City in the FA Cup final. However, the Dutchman oversaw 42 wins in 62 matches including superb victories over Barcelona, Arsenal, and City.

