"Newcastle reduced their influence to virtually nothing" - Pundit claims 2 Arsenal stars were basically invisible in 1-0 defeat 

Pundit Chris Waddle questioned Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli's impact in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday, November 4.

The Gunners suffered their first defeat in the Premier League this season at St. James' Park on Saturday. In a rather fiery contest, Anthony Gordon's controversial goal in the 64th minute proved to be the difference.

Mikel Arteta's side had the majority of the possession (60%) and had 14 attempts on goal as compared to Newcastle's nine. However, they could manage just one shot on target while the Magpies had two.

Moreover, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinell failed to create much for Arsenal, as was highlighted by Waddle. He told BBC Sport during the game (via HITC):

“Martinelli is really starting to get frustrated, he’s not had any joy whatsoever against either Livramento or Trippier.

“Saka on the other side too, Newcastle have reduced their influence to virtually nothing in this game."

Martinelli had three attempts on goal, 88% passing accuracy, 3/7 successful dribbles, and 2/7 successful crosses in the game. He won just six of his 14 duels and made two recoveries.

Saka, meanwhile, had 92% passing accuracy, one attempt on goal, and 3/5 accurate crosses. He won seven of his 13 duels and made eight recoveries.

Gary Neville on Kai Havertz's poor tackle in Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle

In a game marred with multiple controversies, the first of them came in the 37th minute at St. James' Park. Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz lunged in very late to tackle Sean Longstaff after the ball had gone. The German was arguably lucky to escape a sending-off and was shown a yellow card.

Referee Stuart Atwell also booked three Newcastle United players, Longstaff, Anthony Gordon, and Fabian Schar, for protesting the decision.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was on commentary for Sky Sports during the incident and he said (via Football.London):

"Well what is he [Havertz] doing? Arsenal have complete control of the game, now it’s all boiling over and that is a stupid, stupid challenge. I think it was dangerous rather than reckless. To be fair to him, he’s managed to get three Newcastle players booked here, hasn't he?

"Gordon there, now Longstaff and then Schar - I take it all back, he’s actually done quite well there Havertz! Maybe he should do that more often!"

Along with Havertz, Bruno Guimaraes was also arguably extremely lucky to escape a red card after his arm caught Jorginho on the head.