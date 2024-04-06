Newcastle United interested in signing Arsenal star who wants to leave this summer - Reports

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per Football Insider, Newcastle United are keen to sign the English goalkeeper due to the injury to their first-choice shot-stopper, Nick Pope. Aaron Ramsdale has the experience of playing in the Premier League and he can potentially take Pope's place, who has been sidelined since December due to a shoulder injury.

According to the aforementioned report, the Magpies can spend up to £30 million for Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal from Sheffield United for a reported transfer fee of £24 million in August 2021.

Since joining the Gunners, Ramsdale has made 99 appearances across all competitions, in which he has managed to keep 32 clean sheets. However, the goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of David Raya. Ramsdale has made only 11 appearances for the Gunners this season, conceding 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Meanwhile, David Raya, who is currently on loan from Brentford, has emerged as Mikel Arteta's first choice. The Spanish goalkeeper has started 31 games for the Gunners in all competitions this season, keeping 15 clean sheets. He's also currently leading the list for most clean sheets in the 2023-24 Premier League with 11.

Kai Havertz heaps praise on Arsenal teammate

German attacker Kai Havertz has lauded his Arsenal teammate Jorginho, saying that the Italian midfielder is the best player he has played with. Havertz joined the Gunners last summer for a reported transfer fee of £65 million from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Jorginho joined the north London club in February 2023 for a reported fee of £12 million. The Italian midfielder's transfer attracted criticism from the media, as he was said to be too slow.

However, his former Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz has praised him for his understanding and passing skills. He said (via the Arsenal social team):

"Jorgi is a player who I feel like he looks at me or I look at him and we both know what is going to happen next. He's one of the best players I've played with because he knows my movements, I knot his passing and which ideas he had in his mind."

Since joining the Gunners, the Italian midfielder has made 46 appearances, scoring once and providing two assists. On the other hand, Havertz has appeared in 41 games for the north London club, bagging nine goals and four assists.