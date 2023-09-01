“Newcastle, where?” – Kylian Mbappe’s viral reaction to Griezmann signing him for Newcastle in Football Manager resurfaces after UCL draw

A viral video of Kylian Mbappe reacting to Antoine Griezmann signing him for Newcastle United in the Football Manager simulation game has resurfaced. That comes after Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain drew Newcastle in their UEFA Champions League group this season.

The Magpies are back in Europe's premier cup competition for the first time since 2002-03. They have been grouped with PSG, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Serie A side AC Milan.

In 2021, Griezmann signed Mbappe for the Toons in his Football Manager game. He signed his France teammate for €134 million and boasted about winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

Mbappe, though, was far from impressed, as he gave a blatant response on Greizmann sharing the news. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said (via SportBIBLE):

“Newcastle, where? It’s not very warm there, eh?”

Watch the video of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann:

Mbappe is yet to win the Champions League, where he has an impressive record of 40 goals and 26 assists in 61 games.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi confident that Kylian Mbappe will not move from PSG this summer

Kylian Mbappe's future has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer transfer window. While the player looked set to leave, he has stayed put in Paris.

However, reports suggest that Mbappe could still leave in the final 24 hours of the transfer window. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, though, is confident about his star player staying (via GOAL):

"We have another 24 hours. Kylian is a PSG player. We have very good discussions with him. He is a magnificent player, as a person and as a professional.

"We discussed with the rest of his family. We're going to work, try to do something. If we can, why not? If not, we're ready. We're fine. An extension? I don't want to talk about that."

Mbappe has been the face of PSG's project over the last few years. He's also the club's all-time top goalscorer, with 215 goals. However, he continues to stare at an uncertain future at the Parc des Princes.