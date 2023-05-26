"Next season I do expect him to show vast improvements" – Pundit believes 22-year-old Chelsea star will thrive under Mauricio Pochettino

Next season could see the vibrant transformation of Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea's prodigious 22-year-old winger, as per the bold forecast from pundit Stan Collymore. The promising Ukrainian talent has not quite left his imprint on the Blues' journey since his arrival in the January transfer window.

However, according to Collymore, this should not be a green light for writing off the youngster's potential in the immediate term. Collymore's confidence in Mudryk is rooted in his firm belief in the transformative leadership of Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea's inbound head coach.

According to numerous reports, the curtains will rise on Pochettino's tenure at Stamford Bridge at the close of the ongoing season. The former Tottenham head coach's managerial acumen could be instrumental in carving out a prominent role for Mudryk in the squad. This is according to Collymore, who explained (via HITC):

“Mauricio Pochettino is coming in though and he has a style of football that you would assume will benefit Mudryk. So if the Argentine can’t get a tune out of him and we’re talking about him, in the same way, this time next year, then I think it’ll be time to worry – but as for right now, I think he still has huge potential and next season I do expect him to show vast improvements in his individual game.”

The 22-year-old dynamo has appeared fifteen times in the Premier League for Chelsea, showcasing glimpses of his prowess in seven starts and eight substitute appearances. The young Ukrainian, despite the challenges he has faced to reach expectations, has managed to deliver two assists.

Pochettinho's entry at Stamford Bridge could indeed be the moment when the Ukrainian youngster evolves from a promising talent to an unassailable force.

Chelsea could trump PSG in their move for Sporting starlet Manuel Ugarte

The Blues are gearing up for a hotly contested summer transfer season as they aim to secure Manuel Ugarte, the coveted talent from Sporting CP. This latest development comes from Foot Mercato (via ChelseaChronicle). Amidst the impending flurry of recruitment activity, Ugarte could potentially be the inaugural summer arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Just when it seemed that Chelsea's hopes for acquiring the Uruguay international were dashed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the tables may be turning. Foot Mercato's latest reports indicate that PSG offered £52m to Sporting, but want to pay in installments instead of satisfying the release clause at once.

This unconventional payment plan from PSG has created an unexpected opening for the Stamford Bridge club. Capitalizing on this opportunity, the Blues are reportedly prepared to meet Ugarte's £52m release clause in one fell swoop. They have also supposedly conveyed their intentions and indicated their readiness to begin negotiations.

