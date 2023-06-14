"Nice to see Jack can stand up" - Fans react hilariously as Jack Grealish returns to England training alongside Manchester City teammates

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has joined England training after helping the Cityzens win the treble in the 2022-23 season. Fans on Twitter are happy to see the player back and 'standing'.

City won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League last campaign. After beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday (June 10), the CItyzens reportedly had a massive night-long party in the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Grealish was spotted enjoying himself. Clips of him struggling to walk straight as a result of a hangover also emerged. However, he's now back on international duty for the Three Lions, who play Malta and North Macedonia in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Fans are reacting hilariously after seeing the former Aston Villa attacker back. One tweeted:

"Nice to see that Jack can stand up."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Manchester City's Jack Grealish joins England training:

What did Jack Grealish say after Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League?

The win against Inter Milan secured Manchester City's first UEFA Champions League title. They also became the first English team since Manchester United in 1998-99 to win the treble.

Jack Grealish was visibly emotional after the win at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, saying (via GiveMeSport):

“I dunno, this is just. … it’s what you work your whole life for, isn’t it? I’m so happy, man. I was awful today. To win the treble with this group of players and this staff is so special. Anyone who knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life.”

Grealish added:

“Seeing my family there in the crowd makes me emotional."

The success with City is now in the past. Grealish and other City superstars will now look to secure England's qualification for UEFA Euro 2024. The Three Lions travel to Malta on Friday (June 16) before hosting North Macedonia four days later in qualifying action.

