“Nicolas Pepe was nowhere near as bad”, “Out of my club now” – Manchester United fans slam 23-year-old star after Tottenham defeat

Manchester United fans have slammed winger Antony for his underwhelming performance in their 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, August 19.

The Red Devils struggled in their second Premier League game of the season, as Spurs looked more like the better team, picking all three points. Goals from Pape Matar Sarr in the 49th minute and an own goal from Lisandro Martinez in the 83rd minute were enough to condemn Manchester United to a defeat.

United fans online were quick to single out 23-year-old Brazilian winger Antony for his not-too-impressive display against Tottenham. The left-footed winger failed to make any significant impact for United and even picked up a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Antony completed none of his three dribbles, two of his six tackles, and only seven of his 12 duels. He created one chance and had a passing accuracy of 74%.

A Red Devils fan on Twitter, went on to label the winger as one of the most-terrible Brazilian right-wingers he has seen, writing on Twitter (X):

Expand Tweet

"Antony is up there with Jair Bolsonaro as far as terrible Brazilian right wingers go."

Another fan suggested that Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe wasn't as bad as how Antony has performed thus far for United:

Expand Tweet

"Nicolas Pepe was nowhere near as bad as Antony ibr."

Check other reactions from United fans following Antony's display against Tottenham.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Brazilian winger joined Manchester United last summer from Ajax for a transfer fee in the region of £86 million. He has, however, struggled to justify the hefty sum, contributing just eight goals and three assists in 46 games across competitions.

Manchester United suffer first defeat of the season against Tottenham

The Red Devils went into the encounter at the back of a shaky 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford during Gameweek 1.

They were able to make it back-to-back wins away to Spurs on Saturday. The hosts secured a comfortable 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Sarr and an own goal from Martinez.

Manchester United struggled against a very impressive and lively Spurs team who had 57% of the ball possession. The home team also had five shots on target of which they converted two, as against six registered by the Red Devils.

Next up for United will be a home game against Nottingham Forest on August 26. They will then entertain the likes of Arsenal away (September 3) and Brighton & Hove Albion (September 16) at home during their September fixtures.