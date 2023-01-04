Manchester United fans are outraged at the sight of Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek starting against Bournemouth.

The Red Devils look to continue their pursuit of a top-four finish following an impressive 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out. They host the Cherries at Old Trafford tonight (January 3), and Erik ten Hag has rung the changes.

The two players who have come into the United XI are Maguire and Van de Beek, but fans are not too enthused with their inclusion. Maguire enjoyed a superb 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with England, making five appearances and contributing an assist. He was vital in the Three Lions' impressive journey to the quarterfinals, starting each game.

However, it has been a disappointing season for Maguire at Manchester United, with Ten Hag preferring the duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in defence. He has made 11 appearances across competitions, helping the side keep six clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Van de Beek has had a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax in 2020. The Dutch midfielder has managed just 59 appearances, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. He has failed to impress for the Red Devils, unable to replicate the form he showed at Ajax. However, he has surprisingly been given the chance to impress in an unfamiliar United side against Bournemouth.

David de Gea starts in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw joining Maguire in defence. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen start in midfield, with Van de Beek in an attacking midfield role. That has pushed Bruno Fernandes out wide alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to United's questionable starting lineup, with some noting similarities to Ralf Rangnick's time in charge:

Mshimane @LEBZ_ Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire and Shaw...Flashbacks of Ole and Rangnick Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire and Shaw...Flashbacks of Ole and Rangnick https://t.co/5LofO1Wcrn

Ten Hag will take over Manchester United's reserve team to help improve cooperation at Old Trafford

Rashford (above) is the most recent successful academy graduate.

Ten Hag has revealed that he's taking charge of Manchester United's reserve side to instill more cooperation at Old Trafford.

The Dutch coach believes that United's reserve team (Under 21s) was isolated on his arrival in the summer. Ten Hag's influence was huge in the merger between youth and the senior setup during his time at Ajax. He told Voetbal of how he would replicate that role at Old Trafford, saying:

"For me, cooperation between all the different departments is crucial to get the right culture in a club. Like at Ajax, when I entered Manchester United, the reserve team was isolated."

Ten Hag continued:

“It was no longer really part of the academy, but it wasn’t part of the first team either. I changed that immediately — just as I did when I entered Amsterdam."

The Dutch tactician is keen to influence the bedding of youngsters into the first team, concluding:

“At Ajax, the reserve team came under the responsibility of the manager. That was the only way I could have influence on the flow of young, talented players towards the first team.”

Poll : 0 votes