"No more Chelsea's liability", "Gone finally" - Chelsea fans react as Romelu Lukaku set to join Serie A giants AS Roma

Romelu Lukaku has completed a move to Serie A club AS Roma from Chelsea on a £5 million loan deal, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the development.

Lukaku, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Inter Milan, is not in new boss Mauricio Pochettino's plans. Hence, he has completed a transfer away from the club to join AS Roma and reunite with Jose Mourinho.

The Belgian, who also played for the likes of Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League, has signed a one-year loan deal with Roma. He made 59 appearances for the Blues across two spells, scoring 15 times and providing three assists across competitions.

Lukaku was also linked with a move to Juventus, but the striker will be playing for Roma in the 2023-24 season. He has experience in the Serie A too, having made 132 appearances for Inter Milan, scoring 78 goals and providing 23 assists.

Fans have reacted to Lukaku's loan move to Roma, with one tweeting:

"Hurray. Lukaku is no more Chelsea’s liability."

Another commented:

"Lukaku gone finally."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

What Mauricio Pochettino said about importance of having tough mentality at Chelsea

Chelsea have brought in Mauricio Pochettino to steady the ship after a tumultuous campaign last term, finishing a lowly 12th. The Blues have scored four points from their first three Premier League games of the season.

Pochettino recently spoke about how important it is for a top English club to have a tough and winning mentality, as it can make a world of difference (via the Blues' website):

"I think it’s about mentality, it’s about when you play these types of competitions, and even more here in England, the level because of the motivation, the desire and everything is so high in a team that is lower than you.

"That is why in games like this it’s about matching the energy, matching the desire, matching the motivation. If not, you can struggle because it will be difficult."

Chelsea will be back in action against AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup on Thursday (August 31). While it's an easier fixture on paper, cup football is unpredictable, so Pochettino's emphasis on mentality assumes importance.