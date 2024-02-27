"No defender can stop him because he's one of the quickest" - Ten Hag makes emphatic claim about Manchester United outcast

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made a very bold claim about his estranged attacker Antony. The Dutchman insists that no defender can stop the Brazilian when he's at the top of his game while defending him in the face of criticism.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Antony is having a nightmare outing with Manchester United this term. The Brazilian has played 26 games for the Red Devils across all competitions so far but only has one goal and one assist to his name.

He appears to be out of sorts most of the time when he's on the pitch, struggling to connect with his teammates. He hardly creates any threat against opposition defenses.

The Brazilian has come under intense scrutiny from fans and pundits alike due to his struggles but his manager continues to back him regardless.

At a press conference ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Nottingham Forest on February 28, Erik ten Hag defended Antony. He said in quotes carried by Manchester Evening News:

“I backed him for a long time. I know his abilities and he has great abilities. When he plays like I know from the past he is unstoppable, no defender can stop him because he’s one of the quickest players in the first 10 yards.

“When he plays that game he will perform. I’m sure he will do for the future, I’m sure he is resilient, he is a character and he will fight back and I back him. He now has to wait for his chance and once he is there he has to pick up,” the tactician added.

Anthony saw just one minute of action in United's 2-1 loss to Fulham at home in the Premier League at the weekend.

Manchester United eyeing Premier League manager as Erik ten Hag's replacement

It is an open secret that Erik ten Hag's future has a subject of speculation amid Manchester United's struggles this season. The Dutchman has been under fire for several months owing to his team's unconvincing performances and the loss to Fulham has done no good to his case.

According to Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils have picked an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi. United's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be already looking at potential managerial options with De Zerbi on the radar.

The Red Devils currently occupy the sixth position in the Premier League table with 44 points in 26 games. They're technically out of the title race already but still have a good opportunity to secure a top-four finish with 12 games to go. They're eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.