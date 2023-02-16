“No headlines because it’s not Ronaldo” – Fans publicly slam Lionel Messi after video from PSG’s defeat to Bayern Munich goes viral

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is enduring fans' wrath for what he did against Bayern Munich, with many drawing a Cristiano Ronaldo reference to the situation. The Parisian club suffered a 1-0 home loss against the mighty Bavarians in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash at the Parc des Princes.

Footage has emerged showing Neymar passionately pressing the Bayern backline with the score being level at 0-0. While the Brazilian looked to his teammates for support, Messi simply analyzed the situation and didn't respond to his attacking partner's call.

This particular instance didn't go down well with the fans. Many claimed that had Messi's eternal rival, Ronaldo, done that, he would have been widely criticized.

"No headlines because it’s not Ronaldo."

One fan claimed that the Portuguese superstar was thoroughly criticized for his lack of pressing. Another opined that the no. 7 did more during his time at Manchester United.

A few made more alarming claims, saying that Neymar has been trying to save Messi for the longest time by putting his reputation on the line. One fan said that after Messi completed football with his 2022 FIFA World Cup win, his passion is gone and the Argentine is just playing for the vibe.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the concerning footage of Lionel Messi leaving Neymar alone emerged:

Scrappy 👑 @Scrappy_05x Messi no where to be found. Much respect for Neymar who actually cares can’t even blame him fr. Messi no where to be found. Much respect for Neymar who actually cares can’t even blame him fr. https://t.co/UEU249ZomG

🏀 @y_oungboy @Scrappy_05x Messi's job in football is done he is just playing it for vibes now. @Scrappy_05x Messi's job in football is done he is just playing it for vibes now.

cfjustyn🇲🇽 @yeooidk @Scrappy_05x This reminds me when Ronaldo was pressing by himself vs Barcelona like 10 years ago @Scrappy_05x This reminds me when Ronaldo was pressing by himself vs Barcelona like 10 years ago 😭

Sonshine @SonShine47



No one trying to stay consistent with that talk for messi or is it acceptable by messi ?



Interesting @Scrappy_05x Alls I remember is when everyone got into Ronaldo saying he can’t pressNo one trying to stay consistent with that talk for messi or is it acceptable by messi ?Interesting @Scrappy_05x Alls I remember is when everyone got into Ronaldo saying he can’t press No one trying to stay consistent with that talk for messi or is it acceptable by messi ? Interesting

CrissBliss @crissbliss7

He is trying to make him relevant and in doing so is ruining his own reputation @Scrappy_05x Neymar needs to stop this Messi serviceHe is trying to make him relevant and in doing so is ruining his own reputation @Scrappy_05x Neymar needs to stop this Messi service He is trying to make him relevant and in doing so is ruining his own reputation

🇲🇽🍻 @eltri_analysis @Scrappy_05x 37 year old Ronaldo did more pressing in the Premier League @Scrappy_05x 37 year old Ronaldo did more pressing in the Premier League 😭😭😂😂😂

Lionel Messi could equalize Cristiano Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League record in the second leg against Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is on the verge of yet another record. The Argentine could equalize Ronaldo's record of most appearances in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League if he plays a part against Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Messi has so far made 35 appearances at this stage of the competition, one less than the Portuguese. It's highly likely that he will play a part against Bayern and get on level terms with the no. 7.

Messi, however, is still well behind the Real Madrid legend in terms of scoring the most goals in the competition. His tally is at 129, 11 less than that of the Portuguese.

