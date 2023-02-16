“No headlines because it’s not Ronaldo” – Fans publicly slam Lionel Messi after video from PSG’s defeat to Bayern Munich goes viral

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is enduring fans' wrath for what he did against Bayern Munich, with many drawing a Cristiano Ronaldo reference to the situation. The Parisian club suffered a 1-0 home loss against the mighty Bavarians in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash at the Parc des Princes.
Footage has emerged showing Neymar passionately pressing the Bayern backline with the score being level at 0-0. While the Brazilian looked to his teammates for support, Messi simply analyzed the situation and didn't respond to his attacking partner's call.
This particular instance didn't go down well with the fans. Many claimed that had Messi's eternal rival, Ronaldo, done that, he would have been widely criticized.
"No headlines because it’s not Ronaldo."
One fan claimed that the Portuguese superstar was thoroughly criticized for his lack of pressing. Another opined that the no. 7 did more during his time at Manchester United.
A few made more alarming claims, saying that Neymar has been trying to save Messi for the longest time by putting his reputation on the line. One fan said that after Messi completed football with his 2022 FIFA World Cup win, his passion is gone and the Argentine is just playing for the vibe.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the concerning footage of Lionel Messi leaving Neymar alone emerged:
Lionel Messi could equalize Cristiano Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League record in the second leg against Bayern Munich
Lionel Messi is on the verge of yet another record. The Argentine could equalize Ronaldo's record of most appearances in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League if he plays a part against Bayern at the Allianz Arena.
Messi has so far made 35 appearances at this stage of the competition, one less than the Portuguese. It's highly likely that he will play a part against Bayern and get on level terms with the no. 7.
Messi, however, is still well behind the Real Madrid legend in terms of scoring the most goals in the competition. His tally is at 129, 11 less than that of the Portuguese.