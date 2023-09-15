"No impact whatsoever", "Worst deal" - Darren Bent names 2 worst signings of the summer and Chelsea fans will love it

Former Premier League forward Darren Bent has named former Chelsea players Mason Mount and Kai Havertz as the season's least impactful signings.

Mount made a £60 million move to Manchester United while Havertz signed a long-term deal with Arsenal for £67.5 million. Both players struggled at Stamford Bridge last season and Blues' fans will be pleased that they have struggled at their new clubs.

Despite the lavish financial commitments involved, neither player has risen to the expectations. Darren Bent was asked to identify the season's most lackluster acquisitions. He mentioned both players, revealing to talkSPORT:

“The two that I’ve gone with for the worst deal are Mason Mount and Kai Havertz."

Bent, who is an Arsenal fan, went on to suggest that Havertz, the Gunners addition, was worse than Mount:

“Mount has had no impact whatsoever and that started in pre-season. Havertz is tough because it's one of our own, I feel really bad. But the reason why I’d have to say so far he’s the worst deal is because he’s been given opportunities."

Following his move from Chelsea, Havertz has been deployed in several roles but none have yielded satisfactory results for Arsenal. Bent continued:

“Mason Mount has been injured, Havertz has been playing every single week. Mikel Arteta is continually putting him in there and the performances have just not been there. So far for £65million, no."

The verdict is still very much pending on both former Chelsea players. Mason Mount's journey has been interrupted by injuries while Havertz has struggled to settle in at the Emirates Stadium.

Mount has played just two games at United, although he was subbed off both times. Havertz, on the other hand, has played five games for the Gunners and is yet to provide an assist or score a goal.

Asmir Begovic criticizes Chelsea's transfer strategy, suggests Declan Rice over Moises Caicedo

In a critique of Chelsea's recent transfer moves, former Blues goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has termed the club's decision to sign Moises Caicedo over Declan Rice as a strategic blunder.

Speaking on The Byline podcast, Begovic criticized the club for spending £115 million on Caicedo from Brighton. This is because Rice, who eventually transferred to Arsenal from West Ham United, could have been secured for an additional £5 million. He stated (via Daily Post):

“If you are spending £115m on Caicedo, surely you spend £120m on Declan Rice? I don’t know Declan personally, I’m not saying he doesn’t want to play for Arsenal, but hand on heart, I think he’d have wanted to go to Chelsea."

The Blues were linked with Declan Rice even before the English midfielder made his move to Arsenal. The acquisition of Caicedo, under Mauricio Pochettino's management, has raised eyebrows, particularly given his poor showings so far, and the player's price tag.

Caicedo has seen his mistakes lead to goals against Chelsea this season while Rice has already gotten on the scoresheet for Arsenal.