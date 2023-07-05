"No loyalty in football anymore", "Shame it ended in the sour way it has" - Chelsea fans react as Mason Mount joins Manchester United

Chelsea fans are disappointed with the manner of Mason Mount's departure to Manchester United.

Mount has joined the Red Devils in a £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons deal. He snubbed multiple contract proposals from the Blues with just a year left on his prior contract.

The 24-year-old had been viewed as the heartbeat of Chelsea, rising through the youth ranks in Cobham. He became an instant fan favorite with the Stamford Bridge faithful due to his fond connection with the club.

Mason Mount made his debut for the Blues back in 2019 and went on to make 195 appearances across competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Statistically speaking, the midfielder has been the west Londoners' best player since his debut. He sits atop the rankings for most chances created (227), most goals (27), most assists (22), and most appearances (129) since his debut in 2019.

However, constant uncertainty over his future and a dismal past season for both himself and the club have left a sour taste in fans' mouths. He managed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. The Blues finished lowly in 12th and it was a season to forget for both parties.

It is not the way many Chelsea fans will like to have seen one of their homegrown talents depart. He joins Manchester United, a Premier League rival and one that will be colliding with Mauricio Pochettino's side for glory.

One fan has accused Mount of choosing money over loyalty:

"Very Sad day. No loyalty in football anymore all about the money."

Another fan has regrets over his departure:

"Thank you for 18 years of service to Chelsea Mason. It's a shame it ended in the sour way it has, but this is football sometimes. Up the Chels."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mason Mount leaving Chelsea and joining Manchester United:

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Mason Mount has today ended his 18-year association with Chelsea after completing a permanent move away from the club. ✍️ Mason Mount has today ended his 18-year association with Chelsea after completing a permanent move away from the club. ✍️

Curtis Hinton @CurtisLHinton @ChelseaFC Very Sad day. No loyalty in football anymore all about the money. @ChelseaFC Very Sad day. No loyalty in football anymore all about the money.

Chelsea Dodgers @TheBlueDodger



Up the Chels. @ChelseaFC Thank you for 18 years of service to Chelsea Mason. It's a shame it ended in the sour way it has, but this is football sometimes.Up the Chels. @ChelseaFC Thank you for 18 years of service to Chelsea Mason. It's a shame it ended in the sour way it has, but this is football sometimes.Up the Chels.

Tertsea @Martosky011 @ChelseaFC I wonder how the team will lineup next season. The club is just happy to make their direct rivals stronger. Maybe the directors can sale another first team player to Liverpool just to balance the books. @ChelseaFC I wonder how the team will lineup next season. The club is just happy to make their direct rivals stronger. Maybe the directors can sale another first team player to Liverpool just to balance the books.

Hsanivaram @hsanivaram @ChelseaFC The fact that he prerecorded a video of his departure says a lot. Thank you. @ChelseaFC The fact that he prerecorded a video of his departure says a lot. Thank you.

Just living 😒💯 @ezeaku_chukwudi @ChelseaFC The saga is finally over.. now we can rest, and enjoy the next season @ChelseaFC The saga is finally over.. now we can rest, and enjoy the next season

Chelsea stars react to Mason Mount joining Manchester United

Chilwell and Mount hold a strong friendship.

Mason Mount was a popular member of the Chelsea dressing room judging by the responses from several of his former teammates. The English midfielder uploaded a video onto his Instagram account confirming his departure.

This was met by replies from several Blues players such as Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and Thiago Silva. The trio all left sad emojis to express their regret in seeing their teammate leave.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Players react to Mason Mount’s Chelsea departure video Players react to Mason Mount’s Chelsea departure video ❤️ https://t.co/9MKOTIgOQg

Mount was spotted with Chilwell at the Spanish F1 GP last month when rumors of a potential move to Manchester United circulated. The pair hold a fond friendship through both the Stamford Bridge outfit and the England national team. They will now be going against one another in the Premier League for two of the most successful teams in England.

Poll : 0 votes