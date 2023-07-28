"No Mbappe, no party", "Messi carried these frauds" - Twitter explodes as PSG fall to surprise 3-2 defeat against Japanese club Cerezo Osaka

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in their pre-season friendly against Cerezo Osaka on Friday (July 28) as fans made Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe claims on Twitter.

The Parisians have now failed to win their second straight pre-season game after drawing goaless in their previous outing against Al-Nassr. The defeat against Cerezo, a rather unknown entity in world football, comes as a shock result.

Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha were the scorers for the Parisians to put them 2-1 up in the 49th minute before Cerezo scored twice without reply to snatch a surprise win.

PSG are looking to rebuild under Luis Enrique after a lackluster campaign last term. Despite winning Ligue 1, they faltered in the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France. However, their recent performances have been far from convincing.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the result, with one tweeting:

"No mbappe no party."

The talismanic French attacker has been left out of the team's pre-season squad that is touring Japan. That's because of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner refusing to renew his contract beyond 2024.

Another fan commented:

"Messi carried these frauds."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the Parisian club failed to win their second straight game during their pre-season tour of Japan:

Kylian Mbappe sent heartfelt message to former PSG teammate Lionel Messi on latter's birthday

On Lionel Messi's 36th birthday, Kylian Mbappe took to social media to pen a heartfelt message aimed at the Argentine. The pair played 67 games together for PSG, combining for 34 goals.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner turned 36, his former French teammate wished him well and wrote a thoughtful message on social media. Mbappe, 24, penned:

"Happy birthday legend. @Leo Messi. I wish you the best possible day with your family and friends. Thank you for these 2 years together in Paris, I learned a lot from you as a player, partner, opponent and man. For that alone I am grateful. Good luck on your new adventure."

The Argentine has left the Parisians and joined MLS club Inter Miami on a free transfer, bringing an end to his stint at European football. Mbappe is now also expected to be sold in the summer with Real Madrid looking like his most likely destination.