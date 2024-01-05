“No player is going to leave” - Barcelona director Deco details the club's transfer plans for January

Barcelona sporting director Deco has ruled out any player exit in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Blaugrana's financial issues over the last few years are well-known. They need to raise funds if they are to sign more players in January. One of the methods could be selling players but Deco has insisted that there will be no departures.

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“No player is going to leave.

“We need to generate fair play to sign, but we are not going to generate it with player departures. We have a great squad.”

Barcelona have been linked with Girona defensive midfielder Aleix Garcia. However, with the Blanquivermells second in La Liga, level on points with leaders Real Madrid, they're unlikely to sell Garcia in January.

Barcelona have welcomed a new player this winter though in the form of Vitor Roque. They signed the forward from Athletico Paranaense in the summer but he has now joined the Blaugrana.

Roque also made his debut in Barca's 2-1 win over Las Palmas away in La Liga on Thursday, January 4, playing 12 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Xavi Hernandez on Barcelona's links with Aleix Garcia

The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a defensive midfielder following Sergio Busquets' departure in the summer. Gavi is expected to be out for a few months due to injury while summer signing Oriol Romeu has failed to impress.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Girona's Aleix Garcia. Manager Xavi provided his thoughts on the same during a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Las Palmas, saying (via Football Espana):

“I said I liked him, yes, but I haven’t spoken to him, I don’t know if we can incorporate any more players. We will see what the club is capable of doing. At the moment there is no news, I talk constantly with the president and with Deco.”

Garcia has been a key part of the Girona side which has surprised the footballing world. He has started all 19 of their La Liga games, scoring three goals and providing four assists. His contract expires in 2026 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €20 million.

Girona have lost just one league game this season (against leaders Real Madrid) and are level on points atop the table. Barcelona, meanwhile, are third, seven points behind both sides.