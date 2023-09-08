"No stat padding", "Won't make a difference" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Portugal's next game after picking up yellow card

Fans on Twitter have reacted after Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a yellow card in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovakia on Friday (September 8). He will now miss the next game against Luxembourg as a result.

Roberto Martinez's team won 1-0 in Bratislava, courtesy of a sumptuous strike from Bruno Fernandes in the 43rd minute. They have now won their fifth straight win, scoring 15 times and are yet to concede. With the win, they're now five points ahead of second-placed Slovakia (10).

Ronaldo, though, will miss the clash against Luxembourg as a result of his yellow against Slovakia for a coming together with their goalkeeper. Ronaldo has scored five goals in as many Euro qualifying games. However, given the quality of the Portugal team, they might not miss their captain against Luxembourg.

Fans reacted to the star's booking, with one writing on Twitter:

"No stats padding."

Another countered that Portugal would do fine without their captain:

"Won’t make a difference."

Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

What Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro said about Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's impact

Cristiano Ronaldo has been quite sensational for Al-Nassr this season. After six goals in as many games in their victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign, he has netted six times in four games in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Alami manager Luis Castro has highlighted how Ronaldo is an example for his teammates every day. Speaking about Ronaldo's impact on the rest of the team, Castro said (as per Record Portugal):

"Cristiano, like all the players in the squad, has given his best. He will always be a reference for the daily way he works and recovers, how he eats, how he rests and how he looks at his profession, which he fell in love with since he was a kid dnd that this passion continues within him, it can be seen daily."

Cristiano Ronaldo's phenomenal form has helped-Nassr win their last three league games. The 38-year-old was adjudged the SPL's Player of the Month for August due to his blistering form.