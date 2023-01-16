"Nobody is watching this sh** over El Clasico" - PSG fans fume as superstar attacker is benched for Ligue 1 clash against Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are fuming as Christophe Galtier decided not to include Kylian Mbappe in his team's starting lineup for the Ligue 1 clash against Rennes.

Mbappe was on vacation with his club teammate Achraf Hakimi. The Frenchman, however, rejoined the team's training session earlier this week.

Fans hoped to see him feature alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi against Rennes. Galtier, however, has robbed them of the chance.

Mbappe has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 22 games so far.

A few fans claimed they hoped the Parisians would trail by five goals at halftime. Others opined that nobody will be watching the Ligue 1 game over El Clasico.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from PSG fans after Mbappe was not named in the starting XI:

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed attacker's departure

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

PSG attacker Pablo Sarabia is set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent transfer. Sarabia has struggled for game time in the French capital this season.

He scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 games last season while being away on loan at Sporting CP. Sarabia, however, has started only six games this season. In 19 games, he is yet to score or assist a goal.

He looks set to join Wolves and reunite with Julien Lopetegui. Speaking about the Spanish forward, Galtier recently told L'Equipe (via Birmingham Live):

“Pablo is a very good player. He was not happy here. I am not a coach who seeks to keep certain players by force. He has the opportunity to join the Premier League, it is well underway. There's no point in keeping unhappy players in the squad. If he can flourish in the Premier League, may he flourish in the Premier League, I wish him well.”

Speaking of Galtier's attackers, Lionel Messi is yet to extend his contract with the Parisians. Messi's deal expires next summer and the Argentine has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to extend his stay at PSG for at least another year.

Galtier recently updated that discussions with Messi are ongoing. He said (via Sports Mole):

"There are discussions. The sports management has exchanged with Leo on the subject of an extension. I do not know where it is. Leo seems happy to be in Paris. Afterwards, you have to see his position in relation to the project of the club. It's a subject I don't discuss with him."

If the Argentine hits the free market, it will be a transfer window to remember.

