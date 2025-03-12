"Not him again", "Good lineup apart from him" - Fans react as Real Madrid star starts in UCL clash against Atletico Madrid

Fans were annoyed with Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy's inclusion in the starting lineup for the crucial second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (March 12).

Mendy has been rotated in and out of Los Blancos' lineup with Spaniard Fran Garcia this season. The Frenchman has assisted twice in 29 appearances across all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign.

Despite being a regular feature in the side, the 29-year-old has been extremely inconsistent and often considered a weak link on the pitch. After his inclusion in the starting lineup against Atletico, fans took to X to vent their frustration.

@SmileyGh_ wrote:

"Not Mendy again."

@Itz_Afrika_GH wrote:

"Good lineup apart from the LB, we're cookingggg."

Here is a selection of fan reactions:

"Mendy scares me," @luvrmfc claimed.

"Honestly wish Fran Garcia started more," @AmanjyotSingh_ wrote.

"Mendy..." @ditz_ll wrote with a skull emote.

"This is the best possible lineup bar Mendy, Fran Garcia should've started," @RkFutbol wrote.

"Having to watch Mendy after Nuno Mendes' masterclass last night (vs Liverpool) man what an eyesore," @zdolyck wrote.

Goals from star forwards Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz secured a 2-1 win for Real Madrid in the first leg, with Julian Alvarez giving Atletico a fighting chance with his strike. With a rich history of iconic derby clashes between the two sides, the second leg at the Metropolitano is likely to be a hotly contested affair.

"We're motivated" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of clash vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that the second leg of his side's UCL Round-of-16 clash against Atletico Madrid will be 'decided by small details'.

The Merengues floundered in the league phase of the competition, losing three of their first five fixtures. However, they found their rhythm and won their last three games to finish 11th in the final standings.

Real dominated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the knockout round, winning the tie 6-3 on aggregate. With a 2-1 lead from the first leg against Diego Simeone's side, the 15-time UCL winners will be eager to secure their passage into the quarter-finals in style.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Italian said (via Madrid Universal):

"We're motivated. As always in this competition. It's a difficult game and we know that. But we are confident of staying in this competition, which is very special. It's a match that allows us to keep dreaming, as we did in previous years. This year's round of 16 is more complicated than other years, but we still have the confidence to keep fighting."

Real Madrid are set to take on Atletico Madrid in a mouth-watering Euroderbi at the Metropolitano on Wednesday.

