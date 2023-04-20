"Not be allowed on the flight back to Manchester" - Fans rip into Manchester United star for 'stinker' of a performance in 3-0 loss to Sevilla

Manchester United fans on Twitter ripped apart David de Gea for his horrendous display during the Red Devils' 3-0 defeat against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg on Thursday (April 20).

De Gea made a poor pass for Sevilla's opener, which resulted in Harry Maguire squandering possession. Youssef En-Nesyri pounched on the error to give Sevilla the lead.

Loic Bade scored from a header at the start of the second half to give the hosts a two-goal aggregate cushion. De Gea then failed miserably while trying to make a clearance late on. He gave the ball away, and En-Nesyri capitalised yet again to find the back of the net.

De Gea was slandered by fans for his display. The Spaniard has been a key player for the Red Devils this season. He has made 48 appearances across competitions, keeping 21 clean sheets.

However, his showing against Sevilla was a disasterclass, and he received backlash as a result. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"De Gea should not be allowed on the flight back to Manchester."

Here're some of the best reactions across Twitter after David de Gea's performance in Manchester United's 3-0 loss at Sevilla:

Following a 2-2 first-leg draw, United were knocked out 5-2 on aggregate.

Manchester United manager on expectations from David de Gea ahead of Sevilla clash

While David de Gea has always been a magnificent shot-stopper, his ability with the ball at his feet is often questionable.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, though, pointed out that the main job for a goalkeeper is to stop the ball from reaching the back of the net. Ten Hag said about his custodian before the Sevilla game (via 90min):

"Stopping goals, avoiding goals as that is the main job for a goalkeeper, You can do it in many more ways; everyone has their own particular style, and nowadays in possession, it becomes more and more important, especially at the top level, because there you take control, and it is more difficult for the opponent to gain pressure; you also concede less chances."

He added:

"But at the end of the day, it’s about stopping goals, stopping shots, stopping crosses, one-on-ones etc. so that is more like the classic goalkeeper. I think David is really multi-functional and a really compete goalkeeper. We are very happy with him."

Manchester United, though, were massively affected by De Gea's performance against Sevilla. The goalkeeper's lack of ballplaying skills potentially cost the team a spot in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

De Gea will be out of contract at the end of the season. While he's expected to pen a new deal, his recent performance could make matters complicated.

