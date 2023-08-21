“Not easy at the moment to find the right profile” - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes transfer confession after 3-1 West Ham loss

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the Blues are looking to sign a striker this summer before the transfer window shuts down on August 31. The Argentine manager admitted that a clinical goal-scoring No.9 is a necessity for the club after their 3-1 loss to West Ham United.

The Blues are currently short-handed in the attacking department. Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku, the new signing from RB Leipzig worth £52 million, are currently sidelined due to injuries.

Romelu Lukaku's future remains uncertain amid links with Juventus, and the player seems intent on departing Stamford Bridge this summer.

This leaves Nicolas Jackson as the only striker option for Pochettino, who has claimed the club will search for reinforcements in the market before the window closes. The Argentine manager told talkSPORT:

"It is a difficult situation because we had two strikers in Nkunku and Broja but they are injured. It is not easy in this moment to find the right profile. We are in the process, working to see if we can add some players in this area."

He continued:

"But it is a job that is not easy for the club. For sure, they are working really hard to add some players. If it is not possible, we need to wait until Nkunku and Broja will be ready and we have the help of Mason [Burstow]."

Pochettino also admitted that the main problem is not the lack of a striker, but rather the lackluster finishing from the entire team as a whole. The Chelsea manager added:

"I don't think the problem is that we need another striker. The chances that we created, we need to be more clinical. It is not only the strikers that need to be clinical in front of goal."

It remains to be seen who the Blues will sign this summer.

"No, I do not believe" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino addresses goal-scoring issues after West Ham loss

Chelsea's problems in front of goal continue after their 3-1 loss at the hands of West Ham on Sunday (20 August). Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio, and Lucas Paqueta got on the scoresheet for the Hammers.

Carney Chukwuemeka netted once for the Blues, but to no avail. Following the loss at the London Stadium, Pochettino was asked whether there is an issue with confidence regarding the lack of goals from the Chelsea squad.

The Argentine manager dismissed these claims and said after the match (via Football London):

"No, I do not believe. These are new players, the players are not feeling what's happened in the last few years here. It's about to believe. Players like Nico Jackson, for sure he is going to score because he has amazing quality. I don't believe that's happened because of what happened last season."

The Blues took 17 shots against the Hammers, and had a 2.57 xG in the game.

Chukwuemeka picked up a knee injury just before half-time and was substituted off as a result. Pochettino was asked to provide an injury update on the Chelsea goal-scorer. He said:

"Carney, we need to assess him. We will see tomorrow."

Mykhailo Mudryk replaced the youngster, but the Ukrainian winger was unable to make an impact on the game.