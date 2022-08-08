"Not enough time to carry out operations of such magnitude" - Journalist reveals reason behind Lionel Messi's unexpected Barcelona exit 

ESPN journalist Sam Marsden has shed light on the events that led to the departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona last summer.

It was a transfer that shocked the footballing world when Messi ended his 16-year stay at the Nou Camp to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Many had expected the Argentine star to finish his career with Barca in Catalonia.

However, Marsden has revealed what ultimately led to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner making a somber exit.

Marsden said:

“Sources said that, last summer, there was simply not enough time to carry out operations of such magnitude in order to keep Messi,”

By 'operations of such magnitude', Marsden alludes to the economic levers Barcelona have been using throughout this summer transfer window.

These levers see the Blaugrana sell assets partially to raise money to reduce debt. It has coincided with the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

Marsden delves into how these assets were available to be sold this summer rather than last, impacting the club's position on Lionel Messi:

“Activating the “economic levers” this summer — selling a percentage of the television rights and Barca Studios — not only needed to be negotiated, but it also needed approval from the club’s members. That consent came in June of this year.”

Alongside the issues with activating economic levers last summer, Barca president Joan Laporta also ran into problems dealing with La Liga's financial rules.

There had been a rumor that Messi could opt to play for free, although La Liga rules would not have allowed this. Marsden continues:

"The salary can be lowered, but due to the financial control rules, each player has a margin for a reduction depending on different variables, such as age, experience and titles,"

He continues,

"So you can neither play for free, nor with a 'lower' wage than what should correspond to said player in a normal market. This is essentially to avoid fraud and ensure that the salary is paid via the correct tax routes and not with 'intangible' money."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



A tearful Lionel Messi says he did not want to leave Barcelona and added that, while a move to Paris Saint-Germain is possible, nothing is confirmed yet 🗣 "I've always been honest and upfront, last year I wanted to leave, this year I didn't."A tearful Lionel Messi says he did not want to leave Barcelona and added that, while a move to Paris Saint-Germain is possible, nothing is confirmed yet 🗣 "I've always been honest and upfront, last year I wanted to leave, this year I didn't."A tearful Lionel Messi says he did not want to leave Barcelona and added that, while a move to Paris Saint-Germain is possible, nothing is confirmed yet 👇 https://t.co/wLIAgCEbVl

Barcelona president wants Lionel Messi return

It would be an emotional return for Messi

Barcelona president Laporta has been fuelling the flames over a potential reunion with Lionel Messi in the near future.

Laporta is quoted as saying with regard to Messi potentially returning to the Nou Camp:

"I think, hope that Leo Messi story with Barcelona is not over yet. It's still open, it's our responsibility to make sure it has a more beautiful ending than it was."

The iconic Argentine has a year left to run on his deal with Paris Saint-Germain and impressed in the side's season opener.

He grabbed a double in a 5-0 demoltion of Clermont Foot which included an audacious overhead kick.

He could be creating historical moments for Barca such as this once again in the near future as speculation grows.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far