“Not given enough credit” – Pundit feels many people don’t realise how good 25-year-old Arsenal star has been this season

Football pundit Tony Cascarino believes fans do not give Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes enough credit. The Brazilian has been in top form this season and has formed a formidable centre-back partnership with William Saliba.

Arsenal are on top of the table in the Premier League, and their defense has been a key part of their success. Mikel Arteta has instilled a winners mentality in the players and given them a lot of confidence.

Speaking to The Times, the pundit claimed Saliba's performances have overshadowed the Brazilian. He added that the Brazilian has been just as good and needs to be given more credit. He said:

"In all the excitement about William Saliba's performances for Arsènal this season, I think people have not given enough credit to his central defensive partner Gabriel. The Brazilian is the only outfield player to have played every minute of Arsènal's league matches so far, and I think he has thrived alongside Saliba."

He added:

"The task of being the senior partner to a guy who is an outstanding talent but is only 21 has really brought a new maturity to Gabriel's game. The way Arsènal play, swarming forward to smother opponents, means the defenders often have to defend big areas when opponents do get past their press. But Gabriel and Saliba have been great at this, which is especially impressive given centre halves usually reach their peak later in their careers; they are already the best duo in the league."

Arsenal legend finds a flaw in Gabriel

Tony Cascarino wants Gabriel to be given more credit, but Arsenal legend Alan Smith believes he has seen a flaw in the Brazilian. He claimed that the defender is too emotional, and that it can become a concern for the Gunners in the future.

He said:

"Gabriel would be a concern for Arteta in the future. He can be so emotional on these occasions and that can affect his game. If you look at Saliba, you hardly notice him because he's so calm. He does the simple things really effectively. Whereas Gabriel catches the eye for a number of reasons and I think it's something Arteta will consider if he can rely on him going into these big games. That's an issue for Arsènal I think."

Arsenal are active in the Europa League as well and will face Sporting in the Round of 16.

