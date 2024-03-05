"Not just the best team defensively in the league, but in Europe too" - Carragher makes bold claim about Arsenal, rates Gunners' title chances

Jamie Carragher has hailed Arsenal's defense as the best in Europe this season. The pundit believes the Gunners' improvement at the back will give them a huge boost in the Premier League title race this term.

The north Londoners have conceded the least number of goals (23) and boast the highest number of clean sheets (10) in the league so far. Mikel Arteta's side have been in red-hot goalscoring form as well recently, netting 31 times in their last seven league games.

Speaking after the Gunners' 6-0 win over Sheffield United on Monday night (4 March), Carragher said on Sky Sports:

"At times at the start of the season, I doubted whether Arsenal could win the league because of the lack of goals. Yes, they have started scoring goals now, but another solution is to be better defensively."

The Liverpool icon added:

"When I watch Arsenal, I think they are not just the best team defensively in the league, but in Europe too. Manchester City have been the best team defensively and won the league. Arsenal are that team now and they have got a great chance of winning the title."

The Gunners are third in the Premier League table after 19 wins, four draws, and four losses. They are a point behind second-placed Manchester City while the English champions sit a point below league leaders Liverpool.

"We suffer at times" - Thierry Henry names one key area Arsenal must improve to challenge for PL title

While acknowledging Carragher's assessment, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry pointed out a key area of weakness in his former club's defense that needed to be worked on.

The Frenchman claimed that Mikel Arteta's high line, while proving to be fruitful offensively, left some gaps in defense. Henry insists that the Gunners often found it difficult to defend their own box.

He said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football:

"Mikel Arteta wants to play high and I think Arsenal are at their best when they are like that."

He continued:

"But like a lot of teams that play high, they are not used to defending their box at times, or defending crosses. I see at times that we can be a tiny bit suspect when we have to do that."

The former Barcelona forward added:

"Every time we are in those situations, we don't often defend the ball well. Full credit for not being in those positions. That is why a lot of teams don't get a lot of shots. But when we have to defend our box, we suffer at times."

The Gunners will face Brentford in the Premier League on 9 March before their second-leg Round of 16 fixture against Porto on 12 March. The north Londoners will then lock horns with Manchester City in an extremely crucial league fixture at the end of the month.