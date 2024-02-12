“Not needed for this game”, “Yeah we lost” - Chelsea fans unhappy with Pochettino naming 2 players in starting line-up to face Crystal Palace

Fans have reacted to Chelsea starting Conor Gallagher and Thiago Silva for their Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Monday (February 12).

The Blues have lost their last two league outings: 4-1 at Liverpool and 4-2 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, they are coming off a 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win at Aston Villa to reach the last-16 of the competiition for the 11th time in 12 years.

However, fans are not impressed with manager Mauricio Pochettino starting midfielder Gallagher and the veteran centre-back Silva. One tweeted:

"No Nkunku again. Must be start Gallagher when he's not needed for this game?"

Another chimed in:

"Silva yeah we lost"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Gallagher, 24, has a goal and six assists in 31 games across competitions this season, starting 28 times. Meanwhile, Silva, 39, has scored thrice in 28 games across competitions, starting 25 times.

The Blues are 11th in the standings, 16 behind Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot. Pochettino's side, though, have a good record against Palace, beating them 12 straight times in the league, and will fancy their chances of extending that streak following the win at Villa Park.

What happened when Chelsea played Crystal Palace in the league the last time?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea emerged 2-1 winners in their last Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace, which took place at Stamford Bridge in December.

After Mykhailo Mudryk had opened the scoring for the Blues, Michael Olise restored parity for Palace in first-half stoppage time. However, Pochettino's side had the last laugh, with summer signing Moises Caicedo scoring seven minutes into the second period to hand the Blues all three points.

The win sparked a run of three straight league wins following a run of two victories in the previous six games. Following the defeats to Liverpool and Wolves, the Blues will look to embark on another win streak as they hope to enter the European qualification places.