"Not the one from Liverpool" - Journalist says Bayern Munich feel they've signed Sadio Mane's twin brother after underwhelming displays

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has been struggling lately and it seems like it hasn't gone down well with the club. The Senegalese forward hasn't scored in his last eight Bundesliga appearances and one journalist has now revealed that Bayern's hierarchy are unhappy with him.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg said on Twitter that Mane's signing is seen as a mistake within the club. He stated that there's a joke doing the rounds that the Bavarians have signed his brother instead, not the player they saw at Liverpool.

Plettenberg wrote:

"Signing Mané is considered a mistake, especially with his salary of more than €20m/year. Following his disappointing performances, there's a joke doing the rounds at Säbener Straße that Bayern signed Mané's twin brother, not the one from Liverpool."

The winger enjoyed six glorious years with Liverpool, making 269 appearances and scoring 120 goals. He also lifted six trophies with the club, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

Last summer, he made the switch to Bayern Munich on a €32 million transfer and started his tenure on a good note, scoring goals and making assists regularly. But lately, it's been rough for the Senegal international.

It has all gone south for Mane off the pitch as well. He allegedly punched his teammate Leroy Sane in the face after their 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday (April 11). This resulted in Bayern Munich handing him a one-match ban and imposing a fine too.

Unless Mane is able to turn his fortunes around by producing a ruthless streak in front of goal, his time in Munich could end sooner than anyone thought.

Bayern Munich shift focus back to Europe

It's been a frustrating last few days for Bayern, who were soundly beaten by Manchester City in Europe and then drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Their attention has now will shift back to the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side face an uphill battle to come back into the tie against the reigning English champions.

Bayern Munich must score four against them without answer, which seems like a daunting task considering City's rich vein of form right now. They have won their previous 10 games across competitions.

Bayern host City at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 19.

Poll : 0 votes