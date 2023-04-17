"Not for Real Madrid or Juventus but for our own good" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reiterates stance on European Super League

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that the Blaugrana are still supporting the Super League.

He added that the club are not doing so for other clubs, like Real Madrid and Juventus, involved in the controversial project. Laporta stressed that they are doing it for their own interest.

In a press conference, the Barca president said (h/t Madrid Zone):

“We’re still supporting the Super League, NOT for Real Madrid or Juve, but for our own good”

Top clubs in the European circuits came up with the idea of the Super League. Rather than the conventional UEFA Champions League format, the Super League would have seen top clubs across Europe compete with each other more regularly.

While it hasn't come to fruition yet, the fact that top clubs like Barcelona are still openly expressing their interest in the project is telling.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta addressed Negreira case

Barcelona have been accused of paying former vice-president of the refereeing committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira €7.2 million between 2001 and 2018.

Laporta said in his recent press conference that the Blaugrana have filed 20 lawsuits to prove their innocence on the matter (via Barca Universal):

“We have already sent 20 lawsuits against people who have been defaming the club. They are not exclusively journalists but people who have been attacking Barça with a false hypothesis.”

Laporta also took shots at La Liga president Javier Tebas, saying that Tebas lied to the public regarding the case:

"Javier Tebas has to remember that he is representing La Liga, not himself. He has blatantly lied with his statements. I want to point out that Javier Tebas has been very irresponsible, unwise and blatantly unaccountable. I urge him to stop spreading his theories, which reached the point of him sending false evidence. His irresponsibility only hurts La Liga.”

The severity of the accusations against Barca are pretty high, and what unfolds on the matter in the near future remains to be seen.

