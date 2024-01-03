“Not true” - Manchester United forward Amad Diallo dismisses Sky Sports report with confirmation

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny reports that he will be away from Old Trafford on international duty for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024.

Sky Sports, in a now deleted post, had reported the list of all Premier League players leaving for AFCON 2024. Amad Diallo's name made the list, alongside Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat.

Responding to a user comment questioning whether Diallo was indeed among the players leaving, the Manchester United winger wrote:

"Not true.!"

The Ivorian winger missed the first half of the season after picking up a knee injury during the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States of America.

Diallo recently returned to the first-team, making his season debut in United's 2-1 loss against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The 21-year-old played a short cameo of 36 minutes on December 30 to mark his first professional game of the new campaign.

As for United, Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat are expected to be big misses for the Red Devils. Both players will take part in the AFCON, the final of which will be held on February 11. Onana has made 28 appearances for Manchester United this season, while Amrabat has featured 17 times.

Manchester United struggling for consistency this season

Manchester United have won 12 games, drawn two and lost 14 of their 28 games this season. They are currently eighth in the league table with 31 points after 20 games.

The Red Devils have struggled to score freely in the Premier League, finding the back of the net only 22 times in 20 matches. They have failed to have a consistent backline as well, resulting in them conceding 27 goals in as many games.

Injuries to key players like Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen (now fit), Luke Shaw (now fit) and Raphael Varane, among others have also hampered their showings this season.

Losing more players to AFCON is unlikely to help their cause.