“Nothing in their heart, nothing in their brain” - Chelsea stars branded ‘unprofessional’ by ‘fed up’ ex-Blues hero

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebouef has launched a scathing attack on the Blues' players after a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Championship-bound Burnley. The Blues squandered two leads against the Clarets, who played the entire second half without their manager and a man short.

With less than a third of the season to play, the Blues find themselves in 11th place despite a multitude of summer additions, leaving fans angry and disappointed. Their most recent game was the visit of 19th-place Burnley at the weekend, and they contrived to throw away two points against the relegation-threatened side.

Former Blue Frank Lebouef could not hide his disgust at the team's display as he spoke on air via ESPN. The Frenchman was critical of the players for their poor showings so far this season, criticizing their ability to think during games and their passion for the club.

“The Chelsea players have no stamina, nothing in their heart, nothing in their brain, they don't know what to do," he said. "It's unprofessional and unfair to the people who love this club. I'm fed up.

“Ten-men Burnley should have won the game. Chelsea Football Club against Burnley... that's the end of it. I want to congratulate the fans for still being able to go to Stamford Bridge to watch that.”

Lebouef made 203 appearances in a Blues shirt between 1996 and 2001 before leaving the club to join Olympique Marseille. The center-back won five major trophies in his time at Stamford Bridge, including two FA Cup titles and a League Cup crown.

Chelsea finished in 12th place last season and are on course for another bottom half finish after picking up only 11 wins so far. The Blues, however, have an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on the horizon, and are only four points away from a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Chelsea eye move for Brazilian goalkeeper

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento as they look to plug a number of holes in their squad. The Blues have endured a disappointing season under Mauricio Pochettino despite the promise of pre-season, and look set to dive into the transfer market once more.

The Blues signed two goalkeepers, Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, last summer and allowed both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga to leave. While Petrovic has impressed, Sanchez has had a good number of shaky moments in addition to missing 15 games through injury.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto has now disclosed that Pochettino's side are in the hunt for 24-year-old Atletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento, who recently made his international debut for Brazil. The Blues will have to contend with Inter Milan for the signature of the shot-stopper, who has impressed for club and country.

Poll : Can Chelsea finish in the top 10 of the Premier League table this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion