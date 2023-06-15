"November is just cursed", "Not winning a single match between mid October and mid December" - Chelsea fans react to 2023-24 Premier League schedule

Chelsea fans on Twitter have reacted with fear and excitement to the release of their team's fixture list for the 2023-24 Premier League season.
The Blues will kickstart the new campaign with a blockbuster clash against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 13. They also play West Ham United at the London Stadium and newcomers Luton Town at home that month.
In September, the club will welcome Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa and travel to AFC Bournemouth and Fulham. Chelsea's fixtures in October, November and December, though, are largely unforgiving. The three-month stretch includes games against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United.
As a result, fans don't sound too optimistic about their chances during that period. One tweeted:
"I’m convinced that November is just cursed for this club."
Another tweeted:
"Just looked, and we’re not winning a single match between mid October and mid December"
One fan, though, reckons the Blues should pick up a sizeable number of points from their first eight games:
"One top 6 team in the first 8 games, we’re gonna have 17 points from these games."
Here are some more reactions on Twitter:
Mauricio Pochettino's side face Burnley and Brentford away from home, as well as Arsenal at home in October. They then visit Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United and welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge in November.
The Blues have six Premier League fixtures in December alone. That includes visits to Manchester United, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and home games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.
You can view the dates for all of Chelsea's 2023-24 league fixtures here.
Chelsea look set for busy summer transfer window ahead of 2023-24 season
The 2023 summer transfer window opened on Wednesday, June 14. While Chelsea are yet to make any final decisions on incomings and outgoings, they're expected to be one of the most active sides.
According to The Athletic, the Blues need to trim their squad, having signed several players in the last two windows. They recently rejected a bid worth £40 million from Manchester United for Mason Mount, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
Romano also reported that the club are set to enter discussions with Inter Milan over potential deals involving Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku.
Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all been reported with moves away from Stamford Bridge. N'Golo Kante looks set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on a free transfer (via Romano).
On the incomings front, Andre Onana is one of the players they've been strongly linked with. Onana's name has also come up in the aforementioned discussions with his current club Inter. The Blues are reportedly interested in Nerazzurri striker Lautaro Martinez, too.
Chelsea have also been linked with moves for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, Leeds United's Illan Meslier and Southampton's Romeo Lavia.
