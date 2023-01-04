“Now let’s get to work” - Cristiano Ronaldo signals intentions after incredible Al-Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled in style by Al Nassr on January 3 after his record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese ace headed straight to training after the ceremony concluded.

The forward's contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated on November 22 as a result of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

He will earn around €200 million per year at the Saudi Arabian club, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the sport.

Fans gathered to watch the Portuguese's unveiling at Mrsool Park. The legendary forward took to social media after the ceremony ended as he wrote:

"WOW!! What a reception @alnassr_fc fans! Now let’s get to work! I am global."

Ronaldo also claimed that many other clubs across the globe tried to pursue his signature but he chose to move to Al Nassr. The 37-year-old told reporters (via GOAL):

"Nobody knows but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in U.S. even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me, But I give credit to this club for the opportunity to develop not only the football but this amazing country. I know what I want and of course what I don't want as well."

Former Al Nassr coach claimed Cristiano Ronaldo will be surrounded by quality in his new club

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player

Former Al Nassr coach Marlon Beresford claimed that Ronaldo won't be struggling to adapt to the league. He said (via I News):

“In terms of quality, he certainly won’t struggle to adapt. In every league he goes to, he’s pretty much head and shoulders above almost every other player in the league and this certainly won’t be any different. If he keeps fit then he’ll score a bag-full of goals, that’s pretty much inevitable."

He added that bringing the former Real Madrid man will only help the Saudi Arabian club. Beresford said:

“They’re halfway through their season at the moment, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him score a lot of goals before now and the end of their campaign. Al Nassr are top of the league at the moment, so you would think that bringing him in will only help."

Beresford furthered that Ronaldo will be surrounded by quality players in Al Nassr. He said:

“There’s more foreign players generally in Saudi Arabia than in a lot of other leagues, there’s a big Spanish, Portuguese and South American influence, so he’ll be surrounded by the kind of quality that would probably surprise some people."

The Portugal captain will play alongside the likes of Vincent Aboubakar and David Ospina at Al Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes