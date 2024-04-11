"Nunez for Golden Boot", "Massive" - Fans react as Premier League set to introduce semi-automated offside technology from next season

The Premier League has announced that starting next season, the league will introduce the semi-automated offside technology for use in games for the first time. This technology was created to reduce controversies stemming from offside calls or no-calls, some of which have undermined the integrity of the league's officiating.

Over the years, several technologies have been introduced to professional football worldwide to try and eliminate controversies or keep them at a minimum. The introduction of goal-line technology and the Video Assistant Referee in recent years has enabled an increased quality of officiating.

The semi-automated offside technology was introduced for the first time at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022 and used throughout the competition. Since then, most of the major leagues and competitions have adopted the use of the technology, except the Premier League.

Due to the lack of implementation of the technology, there have been a number of controversial moments in the league this season, such as in the Liverpool-Tottenham game last year. Luis Diaz was flagged offside on a perfectly legal goal, and the Reds went on to lose the game.

The official Premier League account on X was used to convey the news of the adoption of the system, and it generated various responses from fans.

See some of the fans' reactions to the news below:

One fan joked that the Premier League Golden Boot be instantly handed to Timo Werner and Darwin Nunez.

"Give the golden boot to darwin nunez and timo werner now!"

Another fan took the opportunity to call out referee Anthony Taylor.

"Anthony Taylor don't let the door hit you on the way out👋"

One fan praised the introduction of the technology.

"This is the best thing they’ve done since the introduction of eagle eye technology At least the offside complaint will reduce."

Another said that Nunez would be pleased with the news.

"Darwin Nunez will be happy to hearing that."

The new technology will come into use from next season, potentially leading to smoother officiating in the Premier League.

Premier League title race set for twists with new scheduling

The three-way title race in the Premier League is set to head in a new direction after the decision to reschedule games. Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have all seen their penultimate games of the season moved to spice up the title race.

Arsenal will begin the Matchday 37 action with an away clash against Manchester United on May 12, with Liverpool facing Aston Villa on May 13 and Manchester City facing Tottenham Hotspur on May 14. This will provide a thrilling experience heading into the final Matchday of the season, where the champion will potentially emerge.

The Gunners sit atop the standings with 71 points from 30 games, level on points with Liverpool, who have an inferior goal differential. Manchester City are one point behind in third place in what is the most exciting title race in years.

