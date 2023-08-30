OFFICIAL: 22-year-old star leaves Arsenal and joins Ligue 1 club in permanent deal

Arsenal confirmed Folarin Balogun has completed a move to Ligue 1 club AS Monaco. The club released a statement to wish good luck to the striker, who represents the United States at the international level.

Balogun, who came through the youth ranks of the club, represented the Gunners 10 times at the senior level, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The Gunners' statement about the 22-year-old's departure read (via the club's website):

"The 22-year-old forward joined us at the age of 10 and developed through our academy, enjoying success in all age categories in youth football, signing his first professional contract with us in February 2019.

"Folarin made his senior debut for us when he came on as a substitute in our 3-0 home win against Dundalk in the UEFA Europa League in October 2020. It was the same competition which saw Balogun score his first senior goal for the club, just under a month later in a 3-0 away win in Norway against Molde."

They added:

"Folarin finished his positive season in France, travelling Stateside when he declared his choice to play for the US men’s national team in May 2023. He was called up to represent his country of birth in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League, where he made his debut in the semi-final and went on to score in the final to clinch silverware for the USA as they beat Mexico 2-0."

"We thank Folarin for his contribution to Arsenal, through our academy into the first team, and wish him the best of health and happiness in his new chapter at Monaco. The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

Arsenal set to play Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture

Arsenal have gotten off to a relatively good start to their Premier League campaign, securing seven points from three games. They have won two and have drawn another of those matches.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw in their most recent game against Fulham at the Emirates. The north Londoners are set to return to action on September 3 as they take on Manchester United.

United, ravaged by injuries to multiple first-team players, are eighth in the table with six points from three matches.