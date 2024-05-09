Official: Barcelona reach contract agreement with breakout teenage star

Barcelona have reached an agreement with teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi over a new contract with the club, which will keep him at the club until June 2027. The youngster has been rewarded for his excellent displays for the Spanish giants in what is his first season of senior football.

Xavi has displayed a penchant for handing youngsters a chance since joining Barcelona. A number of talented youngsters have debuted for the club's first team under him, including Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Marc Guiu.

Academy graduate Cubarsi made his debut for the senior team on January 18 in the Copa del Rey earlier this year. The 17-year-old centre-back has since gone on to make 20 appearances for the side, becoming a key player for La Blaugrana this season.

Cubarsi's new contract has a release clause of €500 million, as against his previous buyout clause of around €8.5 million. The Spanish youngster has become a full international this season and is in contention to make the Spain squad for the upcoming Euros.

Pau Cubarsi made quite an impact during his side's UEFA Champions League win over Napoli in the second leg of the Round of 16. The teenager was named the Player of the Match, earning rave reviews from within and outside Barcelona.

The youngster has become a regular at centre-back, playing alongside Ronald Araujo or Jules Kounde.

Barcelona set to complete move for Argentine midfielder

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez as a defensive midfield reinforcement. The Argentina international is set to join as a free agent as his contract with Real Betis will expire this season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will complete Rodriguez's signing but another midfield addition is also expected.

La Blaugrana have struggled with the defensive midfield position since Sergio Busquets left the club, with replacement Oriol Romeu failing woefully.