"Official bid expected very soon" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's pursuit of top summer target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are set to up the ante in their attempt to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

Rice is set to leave the Hammers this summer after helping them win the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Gunners are highly interested in signing the Englishman, while Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the north London side are set to present a bid soon as they look to seal their first signing of the summer.

"Arsenal will enter into crucial stages of Declan Rice deal next week. Official bid expected very soon after positive talks in the recent days," Romano tweeted.

The Italian journalist also claimed that Mikel Arteta's side currently lead the race to sign Rice as he wants to stay in England.

"Gunners feel they’re ahead of Bayern as player priority is to continue in England — but timing will be crucial for Arsenal," he reported.

Rice, 24, has been a crucial player for West Ham over the years, leading the side this season as well. He came through the club's academy and has made 245 senior appearances and also contributed 15 goals and 13 assists.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to sign Rice as a replacement for Granit Xhaka, who is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer (via Fabrizio Romano).

2 former Arsenal players on Chelsea's radar as they look to strengthen key position

Chelsea are looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer as new manager Mauricio Pochettino is unimpressed with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. One of the duo is set to leave the club as the Blues look to sign a replacement.

As per Football.London, Chelsea are interested in Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez while Tutto Juve claim the Blues are also monitoring Wojciech Szczesny.

Martinez was contracted with Arsenal's senior team for eight years but was mostly sent on loan to clubs like Sheffield Wednesday, Getafe, and Reading. He played 38 senior games for the Gunners, keeping 16 clean sheets.

Martinez joined Aston Villa in 2020 and has kept 39 clean sheets in 112 games for the club. He also helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Glove award.

Szczesny, meanwhile, spent 11 years at the Emirates, keeping 72 clean sheets in 181 senior games for Arsenal. He joined Juventus in 2017 and has since been a key member of the Italian side.

As per Tutto Juve, Chelsea are interested in Inter Milan's Andre Onana but they might have to pay a fair amount to Inter Milan. Hence, they could switch their attention to Szczesny, whose contract with Juventus expires in 2025.

As per Football.London, the Blues also have Brentford's David Raya on their list.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes