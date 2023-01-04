“Oh no, we’re losing” - Real Madrid fans demand attacker to ‘score or retire’ as he earns rare start against Cacereno

Real Madrid fans demand that Eden Hazard get on the scoresheet or consider retirement after he was surprisingly named in the starting lineup against Cacereno.

Los Blancos face the Spanish minnows in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday (January 3).

Carlo Ancelotti has rung the changes for the encounter at Principe Felipe, with Hazard, 31, given a rare start.

The Belgian has endured a difficult time at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Chelsea in 2019 for €115 million.

He has made just 72 appearances since joining the La Liga giants, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists.

A lack of form and injury issues have plagued Hazard's time at Real Madrid, but he is handed an opportunity against Cacereno.

Hazard announced his retirement from international football after Belgium's woeful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, where they exited in the group stages.

He didn't manage a goal or an assist in the three group fixtures he featured in.

Some Madrid fans are insisting that he puts on a good performance in tonight's Copa del Rey tie or considers retiring from club football aswell.

Meanwhile, Andriy Lunin starts in goal, with Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militão, Nacho Fernandez, and Lucas Vasquez in defense.

French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouaméni line up in midfield, looking to put their FIFA World Cup final agony behind them.

They are joined by Dani Ceballos in the middle of the park, with Marcos Asensio and Rodrygo joining Hazard in attack.

Ancelotti's side are heavy favorites to advance to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, but fans will keep a close eye on Hazard.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter over the Belgian starting, with some already admitting defeat:

Mclovin @McLovin1421

Well it was a good run for Copa Del Rey. Real madrid getting knocked out of CDR is tradition 🤣🤣 @theMadridZone Hazard starts ???Well it was a good run for Copa Del Rey. Real madrid getting knocked out of CDR is tradition 🤣🤣 @theMadridZone Hazard starts ???Well it was a good run for Copa Del Rey. Real madrid getting knocked out of CDR is tradition 🤣🤣

💎 @toni_crocs @theMadridZone About to be the most frustrating match of the season @theMadridZone About to be the most frustrating match of the season

Ale @rmfcale @theMadridZone Time for our annual knockout L @theMadridZone Time for our annual knockout L

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo insists that he's conquered Europe as he joins Al-Nassr

The Real Madrid legend bids goodbye to European football.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player bringing an end to his time dominating Europe.

The Portuguese legend won four Champions League trophies as well as two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies during his time at the Bernabeu.

He is also Real Madrid's record goalscorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances.

Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract and is now eyeing success in Asia.

He spoke during his welcome ceremony in Riyadh, saying that he was taking on a new challenge:

“My work in Europe is done. I won everything. I played for the most important clubs in Europe. For me now is a new challenge!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al-Nassr on a two-year deal, making him the world's highest-paid player. He will reportedly earn £173 million yearly at the Mrsool Park Stadium.

