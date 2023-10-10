"Onana should be worried", "Come back please" - Manchester United fans react as David de Gea shares latest update on Instagram

Manchester United fans are urging their former goalkeeper David de Gea to return following the Spaniard's latest Instagram post.

De Gea, 32, enjoyed a successful 12-year stint at United since arriving from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. In 545 games across competitions, the Spaniard kept an impressive 190 clean sheets. That included 25 shutouts in 58 games across competitions last season.

However, United let their veteran goalkeeper leave on a free transfer. They went on to sign Inter Milan's Andre Onana in the summer for €51 million, largely because of his superior ball-playing ability.

However, the Cameroon international has been a nervous wreck between the sticks, making quite a few high-profile errors that have let the side down. Onana has kept just three clean sheets in 11 games across competitions and has conceded 19 times.

Meanwhile, De Gea put out an Instagram story, posting a picture of his legs on a tennis court and captioning it "MANCHESTER". Fans reckon that could already mean bad news for Onana, whose future at Old Trafford appears doubtful after less than three months since his arrival.

One fan tweeted:

"Onana should be worried."

Another chimed in:

"Come back please"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

De Gea is currently a free agent and could sign for any club, including Manchester United, but he can only be registered when the transfer window reopens in January.

How Manchester United have fared this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season, losing six of their 11 games across competitions, winning the other five. Their latest win came in their last-gasp 2-1 win over Brentford at home in the Premier League last weekend.

Erik ten Hag's side were on course for their third straight league loss at home for the first time in 45 years when they trailed Brentford by a goal going into the third minute of stoppage time. However, substitute Scott McTominay saved their blushes with an injury-time double.

The Red Devils remain tenth in the standings with 12 points from eight games, eight behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. They have also made a poor start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, losing their first two games of the competition for the very first time.

Ten Hag's side return to action after the international break in the Premier League at rock-bottom Sheffield United on October 22.