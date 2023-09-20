"Once a culer, always a culer", "Golden Boy incoming" - Barcelona fans react as star signs new long-term deal with the club

Barcelona fans were happy to learn that Alejandro Balde has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

According to the club's official website, Balde has extended his contract until the summer of 2028, which has a release clause of €1 billion. The formal presentation will happen on Thursday, September 21.

Balde is a product of the famed La Masia youth setup and has been with the club since joining them from Espanyol in 2011. He made his senior debut in September 2021 under Ronald Koeman but burst onto the scene the following season.

Under Xavi Hernandez's tutelage, Alejandro Balde established himself as the club's first-choice left-back, displacing Jordi Alba from the starting XI. He also filled in as right-back on several occasions during the last campaign.

Balde has registered one goal and seven assists in 56 senior games across competitions for the Blaugrana giants. Fans were overjoyed at the 19-year-old penning a new deal, with one tweeting:

"Once a culer always a culer. Best LB of the world"

Another added:

"Golden boy incoming😍"

Here are a selection of tweets from fans reacting to the news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the arrival of Joao Cancelo, Balde has been freed up to play on the left flank of the defense on a regular basis. He has featured in all but one of Barcelona's six games across competitions this term.

Xavi Hernandez in awe of Barcelona star after UCL win

Ilkay Gundogan assisted Joao Felix's opening goal in Barcelona's 5-0 UEFA Champions League group-stage win against Royal Antwerp on 19 September.

The German superstar has proven to be a revelation since arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City this summer. He has reinvigorated the club's midfield after Sergio Busquets' exit.

Gundogan, 32, has featured in every game for Barcelona this season, registering three assists. After the win against the Belgian champions, Xavi Hernandez said, via GOAL:

"When Gundo has the ball, everything gets better. As simple as that. He does everything well, absolutely everything. If we play good is because of guys like him. His signing was heaven-sent, honestly. A superlative player, a total joy to watch."

Gundogan signed an initial two-year deal with an option for another year. He is also active with the German national team, whom he captained in two international friendlies this month.