"One of the best I ever trained by far" - Pep Guardiola in awe of Manchester City star after 3-1 RB Leipzig win 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on midfielder Rico Lewis for his performance against RB Leipzig. The Spanish boss termed him one of the best players he has ever trained.

The Cityzens secured a 3-1 victory over the German outfit in their UEFA Champions League group-stage encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night (4 October).

Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, and Jeremy Doku got on the scoresheet for Guardiola's side, while Lois Openda scored for RB Leipzig. Lewis put in a great performance in the encounter, assisting Foden's 25th-minute opener.

Guardiola was amazed by the midfielder's abilities at just 18 years old. The Spanish boss hailed Lewis and said after the match (as quoted by Reuters):

"What a player. 18-years-old. I have been a manager for 14, 15 years training unbelievable players. To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move in holding midfield, full back coming inside moving in the spaces - he is one of the best I ever trained by far."

He concluded, affirming that we will be seeing much more of Lewis in a Manchester City shirt this season:

"Today was proof again. This season he hasn't played much but he is going to play a lot."

Lewis has registered six appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens this season. The academy graduate has featured in 29 matches overall for Manchester City's senior team, recording a goal and an assist each.

"That post-treble feeling" - Gary Neville offers interesting explanation as he delivers verdict on PL title race between Manchester City and Arsenal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League this season. The Englishman believes that Manchester City's squad will be exhausted after their emphatic treble win last term which will pave the way for the Gunners to end their 20-year wait for a league title.

Neville said on Sky Sports:

“I’ve got Arsenal to win the league this year. That post-treble feeling, what it would have taken out of those City players and staff would have been enormous. We know City have lost games in the past and gone on long winning runs so we can’t write them off but it will give a lot of encouragement to Arsenal."

He added:

"They’re going behind in games and they look human. It will be interesting. If Arsenal keep their players fit, they’ve got a great chance this season…Arsenal won’t run away and win the league, your first title is very rarely like that, you have to get over the line crawling.”

Arsenal are currently third in the league standings after securing five wins and two draws. The Gunners find themselves one point behind league-leaders Manchester City, with Tottenham Hotspur in second.

The north London outfit came close to achieving Premier League glory last season after dominating the league and displaying exceptional form. However, they suffered a poor run of results in the final stretch of the campaign, allowing Manchester City to defend their crown.