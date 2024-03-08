"One to blame", "Plain mismanagement" - Inter Miami fans identify 2 key issues after Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rescue them against Nashville SC

Inter Miami fans on social media have slammed manager Tata Martino and the team's defense after their match with Nashville despite Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez combining to help them secure a draw.

The Herons visited Nashville for the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League Round-of-16 tie on Thursday, March 7. Martino's men went a goal down inside the first four minutes after Shaquell Moore waltzed through their defense before laying the ball off to Jacob Shaffelburg to score.

Inter Miami created a few chances to equalize, but failed to take them in the first half. Less than a minute after half-time, the defense left a little too much space for Shaffelburg outside the box. The Nashville forward responded by firing home despite being surrounded by defenders to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

While Miami clawed their way back into the tie thanks to an inspired second-half showing from Messi and Suarez, its fans were less than pleased. They took aim at Martino and the team's backline on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan criticizing the decision to switch from a 4-3-3 in their last game to a 5-3-2 in this one:

"Tata Martino is the one to blame for not getting a win here, could have been a easy without him make unnecessary changes to the formation, thank goodness for Suarez and Messi"

Another tweeted:

"Tata Martino not utilizing more of his subs, knowing the team is dead out there and have a super packed schedule, is just plain mismanagement."

One supporter added:

"SORT YOUR DEFENSE. SORT YOUR DEFENSE. THEY WILL BE THE DOWNFALL OF THIS TEAM."

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Just six minutes after Shaffelburg's second goal, Lionel Messi responded for Inter Miami. La Pulga was found by Luis Suarez at the edge of the area and bent a left-footed shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-1.

Diego Gomez seemed to have gotten Miami level in the 58th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside. For Nashville, Moore suffered a similar fate in the 83rd minute as he was marginally offside in the build-up to his strike.

Suarez then headed home the Herons' equalizer from a Sergio Busquets cross in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Lionel Messi escapes injury after receiving terrible tackle in Inter Miami-Nashville fixture

Midway through the second half, Inter Miami had a scare as Lionel Messi received a horrible tackle from Lukas MacNaughton. The Nashville defender accidentally stepped entirely on Messi's left leg while clearing the ball, leaving the latter on the floor and writhing in pain, leaving many concerned.

However, the Argentine superstar was able to continue after receiving some treatment and went onto complete the match as well. After the game, Inter Miami boss Tata Martino confirmed that Messi was okay, saying (as quoted by @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Leo Messi finished the game well, he had fatigue in the previous games but everything is fine."

Next up, Lionel Messi and Miami will take on Montreal at home in the Major Soccer League on March 10 before hosting Nashville in the second leg of their tie.