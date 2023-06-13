"One day, he will win the Ballon d'Or" - Barcelona star determined to stay amid interest from Arsenal says agent

Ansu Fati's agent, Jorge Mendes, has confirmed that the player is keen on staying at Barcelona. The super agent is confident that the Spaniard will go on to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Speaking to Jijantes FC, Mendes said that Fati is one of the best young players in the world and has no plans to leave Barcelona:

“Ansu wants to stay. He has scored 3 goals in his last games. He is one of the best young players in the world. One day he will win the Ballon d'Or”

Arsenal have been linked with the Spaniard this summer, with El Nacional reporting that the Gunners are readying a €50 million bid. The Blaugrana board are also open to selling the youngster, as they want to raise money for transfers and also lower their wage bill.

Ansu Fati advised to leave Barcelona

Ansu Fati's father is not happy with his son's game time at Barcelona and has advised him to leave the club. However, he said that the forward does not agree with him and wants to prove himself at the club.

Speaking to COPE earlier this season, Bori Fati said that the board is playing with his son's career, so he needs to switch clubs for his own good:

"Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club's heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this.

"He wants to stay. If it was up to me, I would leave Barcelona tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation didn't change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I'm wrong."

However, club president Joan Laporta dismissed claims that the club are looking to push the player away. He was quoted by MARCA as saying:

"We're currently not thinking of selling Ansu Fati, but I cannot predict the future. Our hopes are high for Fati. He has interested clubs. We know from his agent. It is clear that he wants to succeed here."

Fati was handed the No. 10 jersey following the departure of Lionel Messi. He played 36 games in La Liga this season and managed seven goals.

