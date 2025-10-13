“One of those games” - Alan Pardew makes bold prediction about Mohamed Salah’s performance during Liverpool vs Manchester United 

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has predicted that Mohamed Salah will return to form in Liverpool's match against Manchester United. Following the conclusion of the international break, the Merseysiders will return to league action by facing the Red Devils at Anfield on Sunday, October 19.

Ad

Salah, who is usually leading the pack for goal contributions in the competition, has yet to hit the ground running. So far, he's posted two goals and two assists each in seven English top-flight matches.

However, Pardew claims that the Egypt international will be back at his best in this tie and told talkSPORT (via Rousing the Kop):

"Mo obviously has not hit the heights since he has signed a new contract, but I do feel that this game could be the one where, ‘Oh Salah is not that bad, he is back to his best’, one of those games, because he is that type of player."

Ad

Trending

“He had a game where you know his defensive work was poor, his defensive work is usually sound, and he will come roaring back. I think Liverpool will win that game, it will be a great game to watch, I am looking forward to it.”

Going into this game, Liverpool are placed second in the Premier League table, a point behind leaders Arsenal. Meanwhile, Manchester United are 10th and need to get their season going.

Ad

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard claims Manchester United icon would have been best midfielder in Premier League right now

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard claims that Manchester United hero Paul Scholes would have been the best midfielder in the Premier League right now. Speaking about the former Red Devils star on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Gerrard said (via Manchester World):

Ad

“He would have everyone terrorised in the Premier League. I’m telling you right now, he would have everyone terrorised now. He would be the best midfielder in the Premier League, hands down."

“I’d have to adapt and I think it would take a lot away from my style. I think Scholesy now, would be the best midfielder in the Premier League, fact.”

Ad

Scholes played 716 matches for Manchester United across competitions, bagging 155 goals and 82 assists. He's won 10 Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League trophy twice.

Meanwhile, Gerrard made 710 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging 186 goals and 155 assists. He failed to win the Premier League, but managed to win the Champions League once with the Merseysiders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More