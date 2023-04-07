"One of the three best centre-backs in the world" - La Liga player heaps praises on Barcelona star ahead of clash in the Camp Nou

Girona centre-back Santiago Bueno recently heaped praise on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Bueno has played 2435 minutes for Girona this season, the most by any player at the club.

Ahead of Girona's showdown against Barca at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on April 19, the Uruguayan central defender heaped praise on his compatriot Araujo. Speaking to RAC 1, Bueno termed Araujo one of the best in the world.

He said (via SPORT):

"one of the three best centre-backs in the world."

Bueno further added:

“He has impressive physical potential. I am very happy for him, he has worked hard since the first day he arrived here."

Araujo has been a rock at the back for the Blaugrana this season. He missed some part of the season due to injuries, but when available, Xavi has relied on the Uruguayan the most.

He has made 24 appearances for Barcelona across competitions this season, helping them keep 13 clean sheets. Since making his senior debut for the Catalan club in 2020, Araujo has made 106 appearances.

Barcelona manager Xavi sent a message to his players following the defeat against Real Madrid

Following their defeat against Real Madrid on April 5, Barcelona manager Xavi urged his players not to moan over the loss and get back to work.

The Blaugrana were hammered 4-0 by Los Blancos at Camp Nou in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Xavi reportedly told his team in the dressing room after the match (via Diario AS):

“I perfectly understand your anger because I am also angry. We had them in the first half, but then after 0-2 we got messy, Now is the time to get up, there’s no time for regret, aware that we are having a great season and that winning La Liga is the ultimate price. A title that would make us touch glory and for which we have fought since day one.”

Barca were eliminated from the Copa del Rey as a result of the defeat. However, they are leading the La Liga table and hold a 12-point lead over Real Madrid.

