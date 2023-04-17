"One trick was so brilliant no one can stop it" - Erik ten Hag explains how Manchester United star can emulate Bayern legend Arjen Robben

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lauded winger Antony’s ability to cut in from the right wing, advising him to keep working on it to emulate the great Arjen Robben.

Dutch legend Robben is widely hailed as one of the best wingers of this generation. Before retiring in 2021, Robben played for the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, going on to win one Champions League trophy and 12 league titles. Throughout his career, the right-winger tormented the opposition with his pace and ability to cut in freely from the right flank.

Using a clever change of pace, he used to come to the inside-right channel and shoot with his left foot, finding the back of the net more often than not. Like Robben, Manchester United right-winger Antony also loves to cut in from the right flank and either go for goal or lay the ball off to a teammate.

Impressed with the Robben-esque assist Antony provided to Diogo Dalot in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday (16 April), Ten Hag urged the Brazlian to keep honing his craft.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the Manchester United manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

“He is so good on the inside. So I've seen, for instance, Arjen Robben a lot. They say he had only one trick but that one trick was so brilliant no one can stop it.

“We have to emphasize, of course, if you can go both ways you have more variations, you are more difficult to stop. But to improve the trick you are really good at, his first yards with the ball as he dribbles are so outstanding I think they're so difficult to defend. So he has to keep doing that.”

Having scored a tap-in in the 32nd minute, Antony turned provider in the 76th minute. He cut in from the right, skipped past a couple of defenders while running along the edge of the area, and played a perfectly weighted through-ball to Dalot. The defender made no mistake guiding it past Nottingham goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Antony produced a perfect performance in Manchester United’s win over Nottingham Forest

Antony has not had the easiest time adjusting to the demanding Premier League. He has often received criticism for his lack of end product and for losing his cool at times.

Against Nottingham Forest, however, Antony gave fans a glimpse of his best self, showing them how clever and composed he can be around the box. In the 32nd minute, the Brazilian winger perfectly read the trajectory of Marcus Rashford’s rebound to turn the ball in ahead of his marker.

In the 76th minute, he first demonstrated the vision to spot Dalot’s run and then the composure to release the ball at just the right time. In addition to scoring and assisting, Antony impressed with his intense pressing, passing accuracy (50 passes completed, 86% accuracy), and dribbling (two dribbles completed). He also won five ground duels, drew two fouls, and made two recoveries.

If he keeps this up, the Manchester United ace will turn doubters into believers in no time.

Poll : 0 votes