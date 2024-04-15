“One of the worst coaches in Germany” - Liverpool fans fume as ex-Bayern Munich boss emerges as option to replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans have reacted furiously after Niko Kovac emerged as an option (per Daily Mail) to replace coach Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The former Bayern Munich coach became a free agent in March after parting ways with Wolfsburg and it appears that the Reds have shown interest to land him, but it seems that fans are not excited about the news.

"Lol. One of the worst coaches in Germany," a fan wrote.

"Who’s smoking crack," another one chimed in.

"Delete this s**t right now," a user wrote.

"I thought I was free of him, ILL NEVER BE FREE," a fan commented.

"Naaaaa not interested. Bring me Gerard instead," another user wrote.

Liverpool aim to finalize coaching list in the coming weeks

The coaching search in Liverpool continues and Niko Kovac is not the only candidate the Reds are considering for the job. The top name on the list was Xabi Alonso, but he decided to stay with Bayer Leverkusen after guiding them to their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Next on the list is Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, who is considered the grand favorite to take over, even though talks remain ongoing between him and the Reds. Still, the English giants will have to pay a fee to Sporting, as Amorim is under contract with the Portuguese club.

Another name to pay attention to is Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, who has done a commendable job over the past couple of years and has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, according to Football365.com.

Along with Niko Kovac and Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, the list includes four candidates and is expected to be finalized soon, as Liverpool aim to end their coaching search once the season ends in mid-May.

Until then, they will stay focused on the title race in the English Premier League, where they sit in third place (71 points) and trail league leaders Manchester City by a couple of points. Second-placed Arsenal also have 71 points).

In the meantime, the Reds will look to eliminate Atalanta on Thursday (April 18) and move to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. Their task is a challenging one after having lost 3-0 at Anfield in the first leg on April 11.

