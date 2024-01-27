“One of the worst matches I have ever played” - Barcelona star takes complete responsibility after humiliating 5-3 defeat by Villarreal

Barcelona defender João Cancelo has reacted to his side's 5:3 defeat suffered in the hands of Villarreal on Jan. 27. During a post-match interview, the on-loan Manchester City star labelled the humbling defeat as one of the worse games he has ever played.

The Bluagrana lost to Marcelino's Villarreal, which happend to be Barca's second heavy defeat in the space of three days. Goals from Gerard Moreno (41min), Ilias Akhomach (54min), Gonçalo Guedes (84min) and two stoppage-time goals from Alexander Sørloth and José Morales were enough to secure an emphatic win for Villarreal.

Meanwhile, IIkay Gundogan and Pedri were both on the score sheets for Barcelona in the 60th & 64th minute of the game. Ivorian defender Eric Bailey also scored an own goal for the visiting side in the (71min).

Speaking after the game, Barca star Cancelo said via [Barca universal]:

"It's our fault. My teammates played well, but on a personal level, it was one of the worst matches I have ever played in my life."

The defeat leaves Xavi Hernandez's team 10 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, with 44 points after 21 games in the La Liga.

"Its our fault" - Barcelona star blames heavy La Liga defeat on his teammates.

Frenkie de Jong has claimed that him and his Barca teammates are responsible for their 5:3 loss to Villarreal, rather than under-fire manager Xavi. The Dutch international made this known after his side suffered yet another heavy defeat in the space of three days.

The Spanish gaints were blown away by their league counterparts, who made them pay for their poor performance at home. Speaking in a post-match interview, as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, de Jong said:

"It's our fault, players’ fault — if it doesn't work out it's our fault”.

He further went to show support for manager Xavi and his team. In his words:

"There is complete confidence in Xavi and the staff, they are doing a good job. This can’t happen and it’s our fault”.

It will be interesting to see how Xavi's Barcelona will react following their embarrassing 5:3 defeat against Spanish side Villarreal.

Next up for Bluagrana's will be another home game against La Liga opponents Osauna on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Poll : Should Barcelona sack Xavi? Yes No 0 votes